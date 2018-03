A video of a Southwest flight attendant who turned a routine safety announcement into a comedy sketch has gone viral.

A Southwest flight attendant turned a safety speech into a comedy routine that quickly went viral. (Marty SWA Flight Attendant/YouTube)

At one point, the flight attendant, Martha “Marty” Cobb, tells the passengers to “position your seat belt tight and low across your hips, like my grandmother wears her support bra.”

The video, posted Saturday, had been viewed more than 1.5 million times as of Tuesday morning.

