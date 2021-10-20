Hispanic Heritage Month: 4 nonprofits serving Vegas

Norma Intriago, executive director of Dress For Success of Southern Nevada, works at her desk at Dress For Success in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The nonprofit helps women in grim financial situations get clothing for job interviews and work and at the same time a network of support and career development tools. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Review-Journal spoke with communications and community relations expert Ericka Aviles. She owns the boutique firm Ericka Aviles Consulting LLC, which will celebrate six years in business this November. Her firm focuses on multicultural communication, marketing and community relations efforts.

Aviles spoke with digital anchor Renee Summerour about several nonprofit organizations that are helping the Hispanic and Latino communities in the Las Vegas Valley and providing resources for those who need them.

Nevada Latino Bar Association

This nonprofit serves the public interest by cultivating the science of jurisprudence, promoting reform in the law, facilitating the administration of justice, advancing the standing of Latinos in the legal profession, preserving the high standards of professionalism among Latino attorneys and cooperating with other professional and community organizations in advancing these causes.

http://www.lvlba.com/

REACH LV

REACH stands for Research, Education and Access for Community Health. This nonprofit provides evidenced-based research, information, development and implementation of programs to improve community health services and access to care for all Nevadans, regardless of race, creed, religion, color, sex, marital status or physical challenges.

http://www.reachlv.org/index.php/en-us/

Dress for Success Southern Nevada

Founded in 2009, this local affiliate of the international nonprofit Dress for Success helps women in the Las Vegas Valley looking to get back on their feet by providing professional attire, a network of support, and career development tools to help them thrive in work and life. Its goal is to empower women to achieve economic independence by building a career and becoming self-sufficient.

https://www.facebook.com/DressforSuccessSouthernNevada/

Latinas in Power

This nonprofit’s mission is to provide professional Nevada Latinas with a network to develop their career or life goals, share work and growth opportunities and foster relationships with other women who understand the challenges and advantages of being a professional Latina. Members celebrate one another’s successes and reinforce the beauty and importance of their culture.

https://www.latinasinpower.com/

