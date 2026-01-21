Hispanic supermarket chain opens in Las Vegas shopping center

The grocery store is latest new tenant in a retail plaza that was dealt a big vacancy years ago.

MGM to power its Strip resort-casinos with solar in the daytime

An exterior view of the new La Bonita Supermarkets location at Bonanza Road and Nellis Boulevard on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An exterior view of the new La Bonita Supermarkets location at Bonanza Road and Nellis Boulevard on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An exterior view of the new La Bonita Supermarkets location at Bonanza Road and Nellis Boulevard on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An exterior view of the new La Bonita Supermarkets location at Bonanza Road and Nellis Boulevard on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A new grocery store has opened in an east Las Vegas shopping center, marking the latest and biggest location yet for the locally based chain, officials said.

La Bonita Supermarkets held a ribbon cutting last week for its new location at the southwest corner of Bonanza Road and Nellis Boulevard. City records show the store measures more than 50,000 square feet.

In addition to fresh produce and other supermarket fare, the store also includes a juice bar; a counter serving up tacos, tortas, flautas and the like; and a tortilleria cranking out fresh-made tortillas.

The store, at 5051 E. Bonanza Road, is La Bonita’s eighth location and biggest yet, according to a post Jan. 14 on X by the city of Las Vegas.

Big news on the east side. A brand-new La Bonita is officially open near Nellis and Bonanza! 🛒 🥳 This new location serves up more than groceries. Expect daily favorites like fresh-made juices and smoothies from the juice bar, warm tortillas straight from the tortillería, a… pic.twitter.com/wbAS7rUjFc — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) January 15, 2026

The Las Vegas-based Hispanic grocery chain is the latest new tenant to open in a strip mall that was dealt a big vacancy years ago when Kmart closed.

Boot Barn, Ross Dress for Less, discount retailer Five Below, and sporting goods store Hibbett all opened last year in the retail center, which was long known as Sunrise Mountain Plaza but is now just called Sunrise.

La Bonita, Ross and Five Below are all in Kmart’s former space.

In general, landlords initially try to find one tenant to take over a big vacancy, but if they can’t, they look at splitting it into multiple spaces, leasing broker Rhonda White of Sage Commercial Advisors said this past fall.

It’s a pricey undertaking, she noted, given the need to build separation walls, split the power service, build plumbing lines, install new ductwork, put up new storefronts, and add delivery and loading facilities.

“They don’t like to do it,” White said. “It’s often what they have to do.”

The former Kmart spanned more than 100,000 square feet and was closing before the pandemic hit, she said.

Sunrise landlord Balboa Retail Partners, a Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm, acquired the shopping center in 2017, property records show.

According to its website, the plaza spans around 147,500 square feet.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.