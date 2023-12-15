43°F
Business

Historic hotel formerly owned by Tony Hsieh is up for sale

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
Gold Spike in downtown pictured on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas ...
Gold Spike in downtown pictured on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The historic Gold Spike & Oasis hotel is being shopped around.

Brokerage firm Logic Commercial Real Estate, hired by the late Zappos boss Tony Hsieh’s family to sell pieces of his real estate portfolio, sought offers for the downtown Las Vegas property by Dec. 7, according to its website.

Logic did not list an asking price and did not provide any comment for this story, including if an offer was accepted.

According to Logic’s website, the two adjacent properties have 130 rooms and a bar and nightlife venue. It also noted the Gold Spike has been operating without gambling, but ownership preserved its Nevada gaming license.

The Gold Spike & Oasis opened in 1976 and the properties have a combined square footage of 70,861, situated on 1.5 acres. According to property records, Hsieh purchased the site in 2013 for $22 million.

Hsieh was the former CEO of online shoe seller Zappos and the face of downtown Las Vegas’ revival, becoming one of the biggest property owners in the area. He died in November 2020 at the age of 46 from injuries suffered during a Connecticut house fire.

Hsieh did not leave a will and amassed his portfolio through a side venture — originally called Downtown Project — that he launched in 2012 to pump $350 million into the Fremont Street area.

Logic has been given the green light to sell five of Hsieh’s properties which include boutique hotel The Downtowner, the John E. Carson office and retail building and the building occupied by Nacho Daddy on Fourth Street.

In September of this year, Logic chairman Brendan Keating bought one of Hsieh’s properties, a key piece of downtown real estate on the corner of Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Keating purchased it for $14.6 million, property records show. Tenants include various restaurants and bars including Inspire Nightclub, Flippin Good and the Downtown Cocktail Room.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

