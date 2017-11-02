Hitch in Nevada gigafactory slows Tesla Model 3 production

Electric car maker Tesla will not reach its goal of producing 5,000 Model 3 cars per week in 2017, pointing to hiccups at the gigafactory at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center in Northern Nevada.

A prototype of the Tesla Model 3 is on display in front of the factory during a media tour of the Tesla Gigafactory, which will produce batteries for the electric carmaker in Sparks, July 26, 2016.

Serial Number: 1. This Tesla Model 3 goes to CEO Elon Musk. (Tesla)

Elon Musk speaks during a media tour of the Tesla Gigafactory, which will produce batteries for the electric carmaker, in Sparks, July 26, 2016. (James Glover II/Reuters)

A prototype of the Tesla Model 3 is on display in front of the factory during a media tour of the Tesla Gigafactory which will produce batteries for the electric carmaker in Sparks, Nevada, U.S. July 26, 2016. REUTERS/James Glover II/File Photo

In a company shareholder letter published Wednesday, Chairman and CEO Elon Musk said “our primary production constraint has been in the battery module assembly line” at the Nevada plant, where cells are packaged into modules.

“The combined complexity of module design and its automated manufacturing process has taken this line longer to ramp than expected. … We have redirected our best engineering talent to fine-tune the automated processes and related robotic programming.”

The company reported Oct. 2 that Tesla produced just 220 lower-cost Model 3s in the third quarter, far lower than the 1,500 that Musk had previously promised.

Musk said in the shareholder letter that the company currently expects to produce around 5,000 Model 3 vehicles per week within the first quarter of 2018.

The standard Model 3 is slated to cost $35,000 with an estimated range of 220 miles.

