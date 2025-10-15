Holiday thrift store opening for the season in Las Vegas

The nonprofit Assisting Lives in Las Vegas announced the opening date for its holiday thrift shop.

The opening of the Assisting Lives in Las Vegas holiday thrift shop in 2023. (Courtesy Assisting Lives in Las Vegas)

A highly anticipated holiday thrift shop is opening this Sunday, offering festive new and used decorations for the season.

The nonprofit Assisting Lives in Las Vegas on Wednesday announced the opening date for its holiday thrift shop at 6446 W. Charleston Blvd. The shop will open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and going forward it will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. while supplies last.

Once a year, Assisting Lives in Las Vegas opens its holiday shop offering “new and like-new” holiday items, including artificial trees, wreaths, ornaments, lights, dishes, linens, figurines, stockings, clothing, plush toys, outdoor decorations, among others.

“The Holiday Shop is one of our most anticipated traditions,” said Sue Trock, president of Assisting Lives in Las Vegas, in a statement. “It’s a wonderful way to find festive items at incredible prices while helping fund our nonprofit’s many community programs. Every purchase is a gift that gives back.”

The store is 100 percent volunteer run, and the proceeds go toward supporting the nonprofit’s community programs such as providing 5,000 Clark County School District students a year with a week’s worth of new clothes.

