Home Builders Assocation CEO dies at 59

Nat Hodgson (Photo contributed)

The chief executive officer of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and HomeAid Southern Nevada died Oct. 7. He was 59.

Nat Hodgson died from cardiac arrest, according to family.

“We spend as much if not more time with our co-workers than we do with our families,” the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association said in a statement. “On behalf of SNHBA staff, Nat’s passing is a huge loss to all that knew him, and we feel it deeply. He was a boss, and a friend, who treated us equally. We are better people today because of his friendship and leadership.The impact he made to our industry and our lives is unmatched. He will be forever remembered.”

Hodgson previously served four years on the Nevada State Contractors Board and received the Builder Member of the Year award from SNHBA when he worked for Pulte Homes in 2006.

A Maryland native, Hodgson served in the U.S. Marine Corps in the 1980s, rising from the position of hydraulics mechanic to crew chief. He was hired by Pulte Homes in 1993 as a superintendent, starting his work in the homebuilders’ community. He then rose through the ranks in the company, leaving in May 2011 as vice president of construction and customer service.

“Nat loved people,” said Louis Polish Jr., who owns Alpha Landscape and past president of the Nevada Subcontractors Association. “He had a special way of interacting with all types of personalities and connecting with people genuinely. These unique connections allowed him the ability to unite subcontractors with the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association. The relationships he created became the foundation upon which their success was built. Nat was not only distinguished, he was truly a one of a kind. He was loved by all.”

Brandon Laughter, vice president of construction for Pulte, said Hodgson was a mentor and close family friend.

“Nat was such an amazing person that I feel I could go on for hours about how special he was to me and my family and the countless other lives he has touched with his infectious personality. To say he will be missed would be such an understatement. He was such a well-respected person in the industry and such a wealth of knowledge and was always willing to share it with anyone.

Laughter added Hodgson’s infectious personality was impossible to miss.

“One thing that will stick with me for the rest of my life is the humor he brought every day to any situation. His one quote that he loved the most was, ‘Brandon, it takes a big man to handle this situation, and I am not a big man.’ He would always have the biggest laugh afterwards no matter how many times he would get you with it.”

When Hodgson wasn’t working, he enjoyed spending time with friends hosting parties and in the outdoors and camping, as friends described “living life with his feet up, drinking wine and watching the sunset.”

Hodgson is survived by two sons and his wife of 26 years.

A celebration of life is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. at The M Resort in the Pavilion, 12300 Las Vegas Boulevard in Henderson.

