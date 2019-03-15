Home Depot to hire 300 workers across Las Vegas Valley

A Home Depot store in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

With spring just around the corner, Home Depot is gearing up to hire 300 associates at its 13 locations across the valley to prepare for its busiest selling season.

The home improvement retailer is looking to hire a range of employees, from sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment. There are openings for both permanent part-time and seasonal positions.

Greg McMillan, Home Depot’s associate support and development supervisor, said spring is the best time to apply. The company has already started the hiring process and will continue hiring through early summer.

Home Depot is looking for employees with a “passion for customer service” and “positive communication” skills, McMillan said.

The hiring spree comes as the retailer makes plans to hire 80,000 associates nationwide. Home Depot encourages college students, retirees and veterans to apply.

“One of the biggest benefits is we can be flexible with just about anyone’s schedule,” McMillan said. “It’s a wonderful place to work. That’s what’s kept me around 20 years.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.