Hooters to become OYO hotel by 2020 under rebranding effort

Hooters Hotel and Casino Las Vegas will become OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas with a transformation expected by the end of the year, according to a Friday news release.

Hooters hotel-casino, located one block from the Las Vegas Strip, is seen in Las Vegas. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

George Ruff, founder and senior principal of Trinity Hotel Investors L.L.C., at the renovated pool area at Hooters Hotel, Thursday, April 5, 2018. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto)

George Ruff, founder and senior principal of Trinity Hotel Investors L.L.C., in one of the refurbished rooms at Hooters Hotel Thursday, April 5, 2018. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto)

Steak 'n Shake inside Hooters Hotel on opening day Thursday, April 5, 2018. The restaurant, just inside the main entrance, is touted as the largest Steak 'n Shake in the world. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto)

A Las Vegas Strip casino that has seen better days is rebranding.

Highgate will assume management of the hotel while Paragon Gaming will continue to be the on-site manager. Highgate operates more than 100 properties, primarily in the United States and Europe.

OYO, which began operations in 2013, has headquarters in India. It claims to be the fastest-growing hotel chain in the world.

It will partner with Highgate to “create its first key flagship property in Las Vegas,” the release states.

The 19-story property has 657 rooms and a 30,000-square-foot casino. It was previously known as the San Remo. It is located on East Tropicana Road opposite the MGM Grand.

“I am really excited to announce the commencement of the OYO’s operations in our newest city — Las Vegas,” chief operating officer and partner Abhinav Sinha said in the release. “We are excited to be here as we believe Las Vegas is an exciting city in which to invest as the market continues to evolve with projects such as the new Las Vegas Raiders NFL stadium and the $1 billion expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center.”

He said the renovation will “come up with some of the most loved amenities and experiences that are sure to please Las Vegas visitors from around the world.”

“Earlier in June, we announced our plan to invest $300 million in the U.S. As a new-age hospitality company, we currently offer great living spaces throughout our 112 plus OYO Hotels in more than 60 cities and 21 states,” said OYO founder and chief operating officer Ritesh Agarwal.

OYO has properties that include hotels, homes, managed living and work spaces. It has more than 1 million rooms under its management, according to the release.

Private equity investor George Ruff bought Hooters for $70 million in 2015.

Ruff hired Paragon Gaming to manage the casino floor, which features 370 slots, 22 table games and a William Hill sports book.

According to a Review-Journal story in April 2018, private equity investors such as Ruff have been selling off their Las Vegas properties to larger players over the last few years as valuations have climbed. The Stratosphere, SLS Las Vegas, Fountainebleau (now The Drew Las Vegas) and Hard Rock Hotel have all been scooped up over the past few years.

Ruff said then he had no immediate plans to join the ranks of sellers.

“Instead of looking at an exit, we decided let’s just refinance,” he said.

