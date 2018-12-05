Hotel near Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin approved

Clark County commissioners on Wednesday approved plans for a 14-story hotel next to Las Vegas’ new baseball stadium.

Aerial view of the Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin as seen on Monday, December 3, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

The plans, by Summerlin developer Howard Hughes Corp., call for a 267-room, 218,000-square-foot hotel on Pavilion Center Drive just south of Las Vegas Ballpark.

The 10,000-person capacity stadium is also being developed by Howard Hughes and is across the street from the company’s 106-acre Downtown Summerlin mall, off Sahara Avenue and the 215 Beltway.

Commissioners approved the plans as part of the hearing’s so-called routine action items, a cluster of proposals that are voted on together in one motion. No one made any comments about the hotel.

According to county documents, the hotel would include a restaurant, rooftop bar and spa. The 4.3-acre project would also feature a two-level parking garage.

Howard Hughes spokesman Tom Warden, who attended Wednesday’s hearing, declined to comment on the project after the vote.

The baseball stadium – backed by a 20-year, $80 million naming-rights deal with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority – is expected to be finished next year. Dallas-based Howard Hughes owns the minor-league team that will play there.

The club, the Las Vegas 51s, is being renamed, with Howard Hughes executives planning to unveil the new name and logo Saturday.

