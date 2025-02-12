51°F
Business

Hotel proposed for northwest Las Vegas

Blueprints for the approved Hampton Inn on North Durango Drive and North Oso Blanca Road. (Submitted by Sunwest Commercial)
Blueprints for the approved Hampton Inn on North Durango Drive and North Oso Blanca Road. (Submitted by Sunwest Commercial)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2025 - 2:12 pm
 

A new, limited frills hotel is planned for Centennial Hills in northwest Las Vegas.

A Hampton Inn received approval from the city of Las Vegas Planning Commission on Tuesday. The hotel is proposed for Oso Blanca Road near North Durango Road and near an existing self-storage facility. The 4-story hotel will include typical amenities such as a pool and spa, fitness center, sundries shop, guest laundry and lounge seating.

The 53,000 square-foot hotel will consist of 117 rooms and 122 parking spaces. There will be no alcohol, gaming or restaurant on the premises, only the typical complimentary breakfast.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes.

