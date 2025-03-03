144 affordable housing units coming to Las Vegas Valley in new development

Over 100 affordable housing units are coming to the Las Vegas Valley as part of a new development that will break ground on Monday.

A rendering of Sunrise Ranch Apartments is seen in this image provided by Nevada HAND.

An aerial view is seen of the site where Sunrise Ranch Apartments will be built near South Broadbent Boulevard and Boulder Highway. (Courtesy Nevada HAND)

According to a news release, Sunrise Ranch Apartments will offer 144 affordable housing units for low-income families and young adults who are aging out of foster care.

Nevada HAND said the new housing development, which is located at South Broadbent Boulevard and Boulder Highway in Henderson will feature apartments with up to 3 bedrooms.

As part of the development, Sunrise Ranch Apartments will include up to 60 units that are set aside for “young adults making the transition from foster care to independent living and economic self-sufficiency.”

The nonprofit noted that the housing development will also feature a computer lab, fitness center, playground and a clubhouse and activity rooms, among other amenities.

Sunrise Ranch Apartments will be a smoke-free community, Nevada HAND said.

“We are excited to break ground on Sunrise Ranch, which will provide essential affordable housing for working families and offer former foster children a stable start to their adult lives. In Nevada, tens of thousands of low-income seniors, working adults, and families are struggling to meet basic needs like shelter, food, and healthcare,” said Audra Hamernik, Nevada HAND president and CEO. “We are proud to work alongside many partners – and to have invaluable support from state, county, and city leaders – to address the critical need for affordable housing in our Southern Nevada community.”

According to Nevada HAND, the total development cost for the development is $53.69 million.