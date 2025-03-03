44°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Housing

144 affordable housing units coming to Las Vegas Valley in new development

An aerial view is seen of the site where Sunrise Ranch Apartments will be built near South Broa ...
An aerial view is seen of the site where Sunrise Ranch Apartments will be built near South Broadbent Boulevard and Boulder Highway. (Courtesy Nevada HAND)
A rendering of Sunrise Ranch Apartments is seen in this image provided by Nevada HAND.
A rendering of Sunrise Ranch Apartments is seen in this image provided by Nevada HAND.
More Stories
The Lake Tahoe property is on the market for $65 million. (Engel & Volkers)
$65M Lake Tahoe waterfront mansion hits the market — PHOTOS
Bobby Berk has designed multiple different communities for Tri Pointe in Las Vegas. Berk is wel ...
Former ‘Queer Eye’ star designs Summerlin homes
Summerlin developer selling land in new luxury housing enclave for millions
Boring Co. pursues housing project linked to Las Vegas loop station
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2025 - 5:42 am
 
Updated March 3, 2025 - 6:02 am

Over 100 affordable housing units are coming to the Las Vegas Valley as part of a new development that will break ground on Monday.

According to a news release, Sunrise Ranch Apartments will offer 144 affordable housing units for low-income families and young adults who are aging out of foster care.

Nevada HAND said the new housing development, which is located at South Broadbent Boulevard and Boulder Highway in Henderson will feature apartments with up to 3 bedrooms.

As part of the development, Sunrise Ranch Apartments will include up to 60 units that are set aside for “young adults making the transition from foster care to independent living and economic self-sufficiency.”

The nonprofit noted that the housing development will also feature a computer lab, fitness center, playground and a clubhouse and activity rooms, among other amenities.

Sunrise Ranch Apartments will be a smoke-free community, Nevada HAND said.

“We are excited to break ground on Sunrise Ranch, which will provide essential affordable housing for working families and offer former foster children a stable start to their adult lives. In Nevada, tens of thousands of low-income seniors, working adults, and families are struggling to meet basic needs like shelter, food, and healthcare,” said Audra Hamernik, Nevada HAND president and CEO. “We are proud to work alongside many partners – and to have invaluable support from state, county, and city leaders – to address the critical need for affordable housing in our Southern Nevada community.”

According to Nevada HAND, the total development cost for the development is $53.69 million.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES