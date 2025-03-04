$188M Lake Tahoe property still on market

The property on the east shore of Lake Tahoe would be the biggest residential real estate transaction in Nevada’s history if it sells in its entirety.

The historic Shakespeare Ranch is on the east shore of Lake Tahoe. (Chase International Luxury Real Estate)

A $188 million property set over 130 acres known as Shakespeare Ranch in Glenbrook, which is part of Lake Tahoe, is still on the market after more than 125 days.

The property features 17 residences and cabins totalling 45,000 square feet, two cabanas by the lakeside, 14 buoys, a water pier that is 465 feet deep along with two boat lifts. There is also a 151-year-old renovated barn and root cellar, along with an indoor pool and spa with a fireplace. The property also has a rodeo and equestrian grounds and a boat house in Tahoe City, California.

According to the property’s listing on Chase International Real Estate’s website, Shakespeare Ranch also features a 4,980-square-foot lakefront home with waterside cabana, an under-construction 7,713-square-foot world renowned architect-designed residence.

In a previous interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, listing agent Shari Chase of Chase International said buyers can purchase the entire ranch or take an “a la carte approach” and buy their choice of lakefront residences or homesites starting at $9.95 million.

If the property sells in its entirety, it would be the most expensive residential real estate transaction in Nevada.

The ranch dates back to the late 1800s with 425 feet of lakefront, and according to Chase the name is derived from a local legend, where onlookers saw the famous playwright’s facial resemblance on a rock formation above Glenbrook Bay which is named Shakespeare Mountain.

Redfin currently has the sprawling mansion as the fourth most expensive property on the market in the entire country.

