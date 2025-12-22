1st home listed in ‘ultra-private gated enclave’ near Tule Springs

This is the first of eight homes located in the “ultra-private gated” culs-de-sac near Tule Springs, according to the listing. All of the homes in the community are semi-custom.

The first home in a new private gated enclave has hit the market at below $4 million.

Located at 5855 Saint Ebbes Court, this is the first of eight homes located in the “ultra-private gated” culs-de-sac near Tule Springs in Las Vegas, according to the listing. The house was listed for $3.78 million by real estate agent Sam Coleman of IS Luxury.

There are two culs-de-sacs planned from developers Stone Haven, with four homes located in each. Coleman will be the listing agent for all of the properties in the enclave.

Located away from the popular luxury communities like MacDonald Highlands or Summit Club, Coleman said the area off North Jones Boulevard and Deer Springs Way has been desirable for out-of-state buyers and people looking for more space.

“You can kind of just have a little bit of extra space without all the regulations of a master-plan community HOA,” said Coleman. “It will give you more opportunity to live a high level luxury life without all the HOA, master-planned community feel.”

As for the HOA, it will be managed by the homeowners, with the developer turning it over to buyers to manage among themselves.

The home sits on a half-acre site, with a 6,817-square-foot interior, 1,254-square-foot covered patio, with five ensuite bedrooms and eight baths. Additionally, the home has a four-car garage and a 45-foot spot for RV parking that can fit two more cars if desired.

With the developers from Utah, Coleman said the home has a design similar to other homes of the state.

Inside the home has a chef’s kitchen with quartz counters, custom European cabinetry and premium appliances, a refrigerated wine wall, 12 foot ceilings, level five smooth walls, two oversized walk-in closets and a spa-style bath in the primary and a theater room.

Despite all of the luxury amenities, the homes are all “semi-custom” with the developers working with Enliven Interiors for the design. Homeowners are able to design their homes as its built or later, with the option to build a pool, add a library, have additional landscaping, make the wine cellar walk-in, do home automation, change exterior facades, among others.

“You get to pick anything that you want when you’re building from the ground up, if you catch it at the beginning with the developer and work with the designer,” said Coleman.

Floor plans are essentially set, with a few exceptions, like adding an an additional garage rather than a bedroom.

Three more homes located in the enclaves will be available within the next three months, with more floor plans coming for phase two of development.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.