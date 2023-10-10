71°F
Housing

$2.3M condo has unobstructed views of Sphere

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
Updated October 10, 2023 - 6:16 am
This Park Tower condo has unobstructed views of the Sphere. Photo courtesy of Frank Napoli
If you’re looking for daily, unobstructed views of the newly opened Sphere and have a cool $2.3 million lying around, this high-rise is the place for you.

The three bedroom, 3 1/2 bath Park Towers at Hughes Center condo is 3,135 square feet and has floor-to-ceiling windows to the north. The listing — which is at 1 Hughes Center Drive — has seven total rooms and a two-car garage. It was built in 2000.

Listing agent Frank Napoli, of The Napoli Group, which is affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, said the condo has three separate terraces with views of the Sphere and the Strip.

“The private elevator opens directly to a foyer and expansive living room adorned with floor-to-ceiling windows, providing stunning views of the Las Vegas Sphere and glowing Las Vegas Strip,” he said, adding the condo is on the ninth floor of the building. “Park Towers stands as a paragon of world-class living, offering five-star amenities that elevate the standard of luxury living to unparalleled heights.”

The Sphere, $2.3 billion entertainment venue, has quickly become a hit with fans and onlookers who have stopped to take photos outside of the large circular venue. Rock band U2 kicked off the opening of the Sphere with a Sept. 29 show that was met with rave reviews. Las Vegas’ first ever Formula 1 race is set to take place Nov. 18 with the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Multiple listings have popped up recently offering views of key events such as Formula 1, however the luxury market in Las Vegas has cooled off substantially in the past few months.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

