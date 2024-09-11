2 new neighborhoods approved for Summerlin

Homebuilders are preparing to add hundreds of more homes to Summerlin West.

Solar panel scams are on the rise in Nevada. Here’s how to protect yourself

The approved layout for the 71-unit, detached single family home neighborhood by PN II Inc. and Pulte Group submitted to the city of Las Vegas Planning Commission.

The approved layout for the new 387-unit, 55-and-up Active Adult community by Taylor Morrison and GCW Engineers submitted to the city of Las Vegas Planning Commission.

The Howard Hughes Corporation, the master planner for the community of Summerlin, approved the plans for both neighborhoods. (Courtesy of City of Las Vegas).

Two new neighborhoods are coming to Summerlin West — one being strictly for those ages 55-and-up.

Plans for two new neighborhoods, which will include hundreds of homes, were approved for builders PN II Inc. and Taylor Morrison during Tuesday’s city of Las Vegas Planning Commission meeting.

Plans for the “Active Adult”, age-restricted, community by builders Taylor Morrison and engineers GCW Engineers include gated entrances and 387 units off the northwest corner of Lake Mead Boulevard and Park Drift Trail. Spanning 88 acres, lot sizes will range from 3,600 square feet to 11,600 square feet and include detached and attached family homes and duplexes.

Each single-family unit will include two parking spaces per unit and have a minimum of 100 square feet for private yard space.

Additionally, a “community resort amenity” will be included on the property to act as a community center. Included would be a club house, indoor and outdoor recreation, a swimming pool, meeting facilities and parking lots.

Located on the north side of Sandstone Rise Avenue west of Grand Park Blvd., the other approved neighborhood with builders PN II Inc. and Pulte Group will include 71 detached single-family homes, according to plans submitted to the development.

Located on 17 acres of land, the minimum lot size will be 6,490 square feet and the largest will be 7,250 square feet, with no other planned amenities.

Howard Hughes Holdings, the developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin, declined to comment on the neighborhoods.

Emerson Drewes can be reached via email at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.