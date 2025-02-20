63°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Housing

New homes coming to far northwest Las Vegas

The site for the Richmond American Homes neighborhood in Kyle Canyon. (Richmond American Homes)
The site for the Richmond American Homes neighborhood in Kyle Canyon. (Richmond American Homes)
The blueprints for the Tri Pointe Homes neighborhood. (Tri Pointe Homes)
The blueprints for the Tri Pointe Homes neighborhood. (Tri Pointe Homes)
The site for the Tri Pointe Homes neighborhood. (Tri Pointe Homes)
The site for the Tri Pointe Homes neighborhood. (Tri Pointe Homes)
The site for the Tri Pointe Homes neighborhood. (Tri Pointe Homes)
The site for the Tri Pointe Homes neighborhood. (Tri Pointe Homes)
The blueprint for the Richmond American Homes neighborhood in Kyle Canyon. (Richmond American H ...
The blueprint for the Richmond American Homes neighborhood in Kyle Canyon. (Richmond American Homes)
The site for the Richmond American Homes neighborhood in Kyle Canyon. (Richmond American Homes)
The site for the Richmond American Homes neighborhood in Kyle Canyon. (Richmond American Homes)
More Stories
Located at 5 Promontory Pointe Lane, this $21.45 million estate has topped the list for the mos ...
Summerlin estate hits market at $21.4M
An aerial view of the shuttered Badlands Golf Course and the Queensridge towers, right, on Tues ...
Las Vegas City Council approves housing development on Badlands site
Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management LP, speaks during the New York Times Dea ...
Hedge-fund boss makes new offer for Summerlin developer
An aerial photo shows homes near Buffalo Drive, on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizu ...
Las Vegas Valley homes are 42% higher to rent than apartments, report says
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 19, 2025 - 4:27 pm
 
Updated February 19, 2025 - 5:42 pm

Two new neighborhoods, with more than 150 homes, are planned for the Kyle Canyon area of northwest Las Vegas.

Richmond American Homes and Tri Pointe Homes both received approval Wednesday from Las Vegas City Council for neighborhoods located off Kyle Canyon Road.

The Richmond American Homes neighborhood is 21.34 acres on the south side of Kyle Canyon Road and just west of Shaumber Road, according to plans submitted to the city. The neighborhood, which is directly adjacent to Skye Canyon, will be low density, consisting of 114 one- and two-story homes with a minimum lot size of 4,500 square feet.

Surrounding the majority of the neighborhood is the Red Rock National Conservation Area, which will remain untouched, and Bureau of Land Management land. Directly across the street is a trailhead being built to the west, which will lead into Red Rock.

The Tri Pointe Homes neighborhood is 9.34 acres to the west side of the Alpine Ridge Way and just south of Kyle Canyon Road, according to plans submitted to the city. The neighborhood will include 54 homes, with minimum the typical residential lot area proposed is 4,680 square feet while the average lot area is 5,409 square feet. Also included in the neighborhood will be over 30,000 square feet of community space and 8,166 square feet for a community park with shade trees benches and a dog waste area.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES