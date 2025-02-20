New homes coming to far northwest Las Vegas

Two new neighborhoods of more than 150 homes are planned for the Kyle Canyon area.

Richmond American Homes and Tri Pointe Homes both received approval Wednesday from Las Vegas City Council for neighborhoods located off Kyle Canyon Road.

The Richmond American Homes neighborhood is 21.34 acres on the south side of Kyle Canyon Road and just west of Shaumber Road, according to plans submitted to the city. The neighborhood, which is directly adjacent to Skye Canyon, will be low density, consisting of 114 one- and two-story homes with a minimum lot size of 4,500 square feet.

Surrounding the majority of the neighborhood is the Red Rock National Conservation Area, which will remain untouched, and Bureau of Land Management land. Directly across the street is a trailhead being built to the west, which will lead into Red Rock.

The Tri Pointe Homes neighborhood is 9.34 acres to the west side of the Alpine Ridge Way and just south of Kyle Canyon Road, according to plans submitted to the city. The neighborhood will include 54 homes, with minimum the typical residential lot area proposed is 4,680 square feet while the average lot area is 5,409 square feet. Also included in the neighborhood will be over 30,000 square feet of community space and 8,166 square feet for a community park with shade trees benches and a dog waste area.

