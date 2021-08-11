2 senior housing projects underway in Las Vegas, Henderson

Sparrow Partners expects to open two new 55-and-older apartment complexes in mid-2022.

The construction site of a future senior housing development by Sparrow Partners in southwest Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Texas developer Sparrow Partners broke ground on a 173-unit apartment complex in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, a rendering of which is seen here. The property is for residents aged 55 and over. (Sparrow Partners)

Texas developer Sparrow Partners broke ground on a 189-unit apartment complex in Henderson, a rendering of which is seen here. The property is for residents aged 55 and over. (Sparrow Partners)

A Texas developer has expanded to Southern Nevada with two 55-and-older apartment complexes.

Sparrow Partners announced that it broke ground on a 173-unit complex in the southwest Las Vegas Valley and a 189-unit project around the Inspirada area of Henderson. Both are scheduled to open in mid-2022, the firm said.

The four-story Mera-branded projects will offer activities such as happy hour, wine tastings and cooking and fitness classes. Apartments will range from roughly 600 to 1,300 square feet, with monthly rents expected to span from about $1,300 to $2,800, according to a news release.

Southern Nevada has long been a popular place for retirees, given its near year-round sunshine, relatively affordable housing costs, lack of state income taxes, and ample casinos and golf courses.

Sparrow is betting the growing region will continue to see more retirees living here, including those who move to Las Vegas to be closer to their kids and grandkids, according to Luke Bourlon, the firm’s president of development.

Bourlon noted his group does not offer dining, transportation or medical services at its properties, leaving the rents “more affordable” amid fewer operating costs.

Its projects in the valley — 9170 W. Oquendo Road and 2300 Via Inspirada — are each slated to feature a “resort-style pool and sundeck,” a fitness center, a game room, a craft room, and bocce and pickleball courts, the news release said.

Sparrow, founded in 2017, operates 10 so-called active-adult communities and has several more in various stages of development. Its projects in Southern Nevada are its first in the region, Bourlon said.

Still, it isn’t the only developer putting up a new senior housing community in the valley.

Homebuilder Lennar Corp. is developing a 55-and-older project in Summerlin that has called for more than 400 houses. PulteGroup’s Del Webb brand, known for its Sun City communities, is also developing a 55-and-older project in North Las Vegas and another in the Lake Las Vegas community.

As of early last year, Del Webb’s North Las Vegas project was slated to feature around 490 homes, and its Henderson community was expected to have 460.

They are Del Webb’s first new projects in Southern Nevada in more than a decade.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.