2 Southern Nevada real estate brokerages to merge

Two established Southern Nevada residential real estate brokerages are merging.

GK Properties and Signature Real Estate Group are merging, with Signature being the company name after Oct. 8, the brokerages said. Going forward, broker and owner of GK Properties, George Kypreos, and Brandon Roberts, corporate broker and co-founder of Signature Real Estate Group, will both own 50 percent of the combined companies.

The merged companies will have 550 real estate agents, according to the companies.

“Signature was built on collaboration and agent growth. Partnering with GK allows us to increase what we can offer our agents and serve the community with even greater impact,” Roberts said in a statement.

According to a news release, the merger will provide broader representation to homeowners and buyers, and bring more expertise to the market.

“The conversation came about as we realized we were culturally aligned on wanting to see real estate agents really thrive in Clark County,” said Kypreos in a statement.

Kypreos currently serves as president of the Las Vegas Realtors trade association board of directors.

The merger aims to bring together GK Properties’ “focus on agent development and advanced marketing” and Signature Real Estate Group’s “strong network and collaborative culture,” according to a news release.

Over the years, collectively, both organizations have closed $10 billion in home sales in Southern Nevada.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.