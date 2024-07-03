220-acre community planned for west Henderson

Construction on the first phase of residential development could start in early 2025.

A massive $800 million, 220-acre mixed-use community is getting ready to break ground in west Henderson.

Las Vegas developer Mosaic Companies received final approval Tuesday from the Henderson City Council and said it hopes to start construction on the first phase of the residential side in first quarter of 2025. The project will feature up to 740 single-family homes and townhomes, up to 900 apartment/condominium units alongside 1.65 million square feet of industrial space and two shopping centers. There are also plans to add a tavern and gas station to the project.

The project is located southeast of where Interstate 15 intersects with the Southern Highlands and St. Rose Parkway. It’s just south of the M Resort Spa and Casino.

Vincent Schettler, founder and president of Mosaic Companies, said the project will be built in phases. A large national home builder partner has been signed for the first phase of the residential. He declined to name the homebuilder.

The project will be expanded to include up to 180 affordable housing units on an additional five acres, he said. An additional 83,000 square feet of industrial is also planned on a parcel Mosaic already owns. Mosaic is acquiring an adjacent mobile home park on another 10 acres, but has not established plans for that property.

Henderson is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. according to U.S Census Bureau statistics.

