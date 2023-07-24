32-story condo tower planned for downtown Las Vegas

The new project is part of the larger Symphony Park master-planned community underway in downtown Las Vegas.

Symphony Park is a mixed-use area in Downtown Las Vegas. (Red Ridge Development)

Symphony Park is a mixed-use area in downtown Las Vegas. (Red Ridge Development)

Symphony Park is getting another residential high-rise building, Cello Tower. (Red Ridge Developments)

Symphony Park continues to sprout up in downtown Las Vegas as it’s getting another residential high-rise as part of a new mixed-use development plan.

Red Ridge Development, a Las Vegas-based company, has announced the full plans for a new six-acre mixed-use development called Origin located west of Freemont Street and just past the Plaza Hotel & Casino. A 32-story condominium building called Cello Tower, which will include 240 for-sale units, is slated for the site along with a mid-rise apartment building as well as retail, restaurant and office space, according to the developer.

The developer said construction of Cello Tower is expected to start in the third or fourth quarter of 2024, with a scheduled completion in 2026. The tower will include one bedroom, two bedroom and penthouse options. Origin will feature approximately 46,000 square feet of retail and 45,000 square feet of office space.

City Council approved the sale of the land in February to Red Ridge Development for close to $12 million.

This is the second high-rise announced for Symphony Park, following Symphony Park III, a 22-story high-rise with 270 residences that is under construction and expected to be completed by spring 2025.

A high-rise condo building has not been opened in Las Vegas in more than a decade.

The buildings will be a part of the larger Symphony Park master-planned community that’s currently being built on 61 acres that was previously a Union Pacific rail yard. Symphony Park has revitalization roots all the way back to 2000 when city staff kicked off negotiations with Shopco Advisory Group for the parcel.

In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal in May, Mayor Carolyn Goodman noted the downtown core was previously a “deteriorated and crime-ridden area” that has started to undergo a gentrification shift led by Symphony Park.

Patrick Brennan of Red Ridge Development Origin and a Las Vegas native said he’s happy to see the area undergoing a transition.

“Symphony Park indeed has a rich history, but I prefer to describe its evolution as a transformative revitalization rather than gentrification,” he said. “The location ​​is where Las Vegas first came to life and will become the rejuvenated heart of the city.”

Brennan said Origin will feature a mix of residential, urban market, retail, dining and office space. There will also be an outdoor promenade. He added that Cello Tower is part of a new wave of building in cities’ downtown areas.

“Las Vegas is experiencing a significant shift, as cities around the globe are, focusing more on revitalizing their cores and growing vertically,” Brennan said. “This shift presents an opportunity to offer a more liveable, walkable, and sustainable urban lifestyle.”

Brennan is the former development manager for Texas-based Aspen Heights Partners, which in 2021 opened an upscale apartment project in Symphony Park called Parc Haven.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.