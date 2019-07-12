4 key trends in the Las Vegas Valley housing market — VIDEO

The Las Vegas housing market has been cooling down this year.

The Las Vegas housing market has been cooling down this year. The resale market is seeing fewer purchases compared to 2018 as well as slower price growth and a sharp rise in available listings.

Homebuilders are closing fewer sales because of a drop in purchases of single-family homes. However, they are selling more condos and townhouses, which are typically less expensive.

Las Vegas Review-Journal business reporter Eli Segall sits down with Aaron Drawhorn to discuss four key trends in the Las Vegas housing market.