4 Las Vegas Valley communities in the top 25 for US builders’ sales in 2018

Construction workers set bundles of tile on the roof of an under-construction house in the master-planned community of Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 30, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Despite signs of a pullback in Las Vegas’ housing market, four local communities were in the top 25 nationally for builders’ sales last year.

Summerlin, which spans along the valley’s western rim, was No. 4 among U.S. master-planned communities with 1,318 new-home sales in 2018, up 25 percent from 2017, according to a report Thursday by real estate consulting firm RCLCO.

Inspirada, in Henderson, was ninth in the country with 717 new-home sales, down 14 percent from 2017. Cadence, also in Henderson, was 20th with 481 sales, up 5 percent.

Skye Canyon, in the upper northwest valley, ranked 22nd with 478 sales, up 52 percent.

Amid fast-rising prices and higher mortgage rates, Las Vegas is seeing fewer resales – the bulk of the housing market – and a sharp rise in available listings. The homebuilding market has also shown some signs of cracks, but overall, builders are selling the most homes in years, helped by a big bump in less-expensive condo and townhouse sales.

A recently published survey by Bethesda, Maryland-based RCLCO indicates that, nationally, there is “demand for a broader range of home types and sizes than is currently being offered, though builders give many reasons why they cannot meet the demand for lower-priced, entry-level homes,” managing director Gregg Logan and senior associate Karl Pischke wrote in Thursday’s report.

But master-planned communities that have consistently obtained the most sales have pointed to their strategy of targeting buyers from of a wide range of ages and incomes, they added.

Meanwhile, they wrote that sales volume in the nation’s top-10-selling communities “has never fully recovered to pre-recession levels” – mirroring Las Vegas’ entire homebuilding sector.

With the valley awash in easy money during the housing bubble, builders closed nearly 39,000 sales in 2005 alone in Southern Nevada. Sales evaporated during the recession, though builders were on pace last year to close more than 10,000 annual sales for the first time in a decade, according to Home Builders Research.

Still, following a year with affordability concerns, the tally of closings could “further soften” in 2019, the Las Vegas firm reported.

