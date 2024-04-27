5 Las Vegas celebrity real estate deals you may have missed

From Maxx Crosby and Celine Dion to Jose Canseco and others, here’s a few recent celebrity transactions and listings that took place in the valley.

Former Oakland Athletics star Jose Canseco is selling his Las Vegas-area home near Sunset Park. (Realty One Group)

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby takes questions during a media availability on the first day of the team’s offseason training program on Monday, April 15, 2024, at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The home, purchased by Oscar De La Hoya, will have that signature Blue Heron modern look with indoor and outdoor spaces. The master bedroom features panoramic views of the Strip and mountains. (Blue Heron)

Las Vegas has had its share of celebrity real estate deals, and the past few years are no different given the luxury market remains one of the strong sectors during the current downturn in sales.

One of the biggest deals in recent history has been the movement of Las Vegas’ newest A-list celebrity, movie star Mark Wahlberg, however here’s five more that might have slipped past your news feed.

One of the most recent celebrity real estate deals was Las Vegas Raiders star and fan favorite Maxx Crosby buying a Summerlin house for $5.6 million with an indoor basketball court and in-ground trampoline.

Clark County property records show Crosby purchased the home in the guard-gated enclave of Mountain Trails in Summerlin North in February. Crosby, who plays defensive end for the Raiders, has been with the team since the 2019 season when the team was still based in Oakland, California.

In May 2023, Canadian singer Celine Dion sold her home in The Summit Club for a new Las Vegas record of $30 million.

Dion bought the unfinished home in 2017 for $9.2 million but had never lived in it, said Realtors and Summit Club residents.

A year before that in June 2022, former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya bought a house in Henderson for $14.6 million. De La Hoya’s one-story home sits on close to one acre and measures 10,460 square feet with five bedrooms, seven baths and an eight-car garage. The home was acquired from luxury builder Blue Heron by Dragon Peak LLC, according to Clark County property records.

Of course, who can forget Kiss rocker Gene Simmons finally finding a buyer for his Henderson mansion in 2022, a luxury house that spans approximately 11,000 square feet, was priced at $13.5 million. Simmons originally listed the home for $15 million and at one point said he would accept various forms of cryptocurrency for it.

Finally the most recent notable real estate news is former Oakland Athletics slugger Jose Canseco, who put his Las Vegas residence on the market for $1.6 million in early 2024. The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home is spread out over 5,150 square feet on an approximately half-acre lot.

The house, which is located in the gated community just off Warm Springs Road in the Green Valley North area close to Sunset Park, was originally built in 1994 and features a pool, attached casita, waterfall and koi pond. The Realtor.com listing said it has had $220,000 worth of renovations put into it.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.