5K LA residents moved to Vegas at end of summer, report says

Las Vegas continues to be a top destination for people looking to move out of California.

A jet begins an approach for landing at Nellis Air Force Base with the skyline beyond it on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles are still flocking to Las Vegas according to a new study from Redfin. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

Approximately 5,000 people moved to Las Vegas from Los Angeles in August, according to Redfin projections.

This number is actually a drop from August 2022 when 6,800 people moved from Los Angeles to the valley, according to the online real estate brokerage, which tabulates homebuyer searches for people looking for homes outside their local market. Its algorithm has shown to have a 90 percent success rate in predicting moving behaviors, according to Redfin.

Los Angeles is the top city that people are moving out of to move to cities like Las Vegas.

Las Vegas ranked second in the country when it comes to relocating homebuyers behind Sacramento, California, and a record number of homebuyers (26 percent) are currently looking to move to a different part of the country, according to Redfin. The cities seeing the biggest outflow of residents is San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

“Relocations are holding up better than in-metro moves largely because homebuyers are searching for affordability, and remote work gives many Americans the freedom to move,” Redfin stated in a news release. “Nine of the 10 most popular migration destinations have a lower median home-sale price than the most common origin of homebuyers moving in.”

Las Vegas is adding approximately 115 residents to its population base every day according to the UNLV Center for Business and Economic Research data projections.

