$65M Lake Tahoe waterfront mansion hits the market — PHOTOS

The property located within the Glenbrook, Nevada, community was originally built in 1989 and sits on approximately 5.4 acres.

Outside of the house of the Lake Tahoe property. (Engel & Volkers)

The Lake Tahoe property is on the market for $65 million. (Engel & Volkers)

A sprawling waterfront mansion at Lake Tahoe has hit the market for $65 million, making it potentially the biggest real estate sale in the state’s history if a buyer is found.

The property, which is located in the Whispering Pines area of Glenbrook, Nevada is set over approximately 5.4 acres and has 8,211 square feet of living space, five garages and was originally built in 1989. Listing agent Jean Merkelbach with Engel & Volkers Lake Tahoe said in an email response to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the property is a one of a kind.

“Whispering Pines at Glenbrook is an iconic estate, and I am proud to have been chosen to represent it,” she said.

The property has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms along with a pool.

If the property sells it would beat the current state record which was set last year by another Lake Tahoe property, which was previously owned by Steven Wynn, for $62 million, according to Zillow, after it was originally listed for $76 million.

A Wall Street Journal article on the listing said that the seller is a retired doctor and widow of Wayne Prim who died in 2024 at the age of 97.

