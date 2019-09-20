83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Housing

Agency OKs $12.3M to renovate Las Vegas public housing complex

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2019 - 6:18 pm
 

The Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority on Thursday approved spending $12.3 million to modernize a 125-unit public housing complex north of downtown Las Vegas.

The project is expected to begin around the end of this month at Archie Grant Park, a community for low-income seniors and the disabled. The authority’s board voted unanimously to award the contract to Henderson-based B&H Construction.

The collection of 35 single-story townhouses was built in 1963 and is one of Southern Nevada’s oldest public housing developments. Homes on the northern half of the development will be gutted and rebuilt from the inside.

“It’s going to be done down to the studs,” said Frank Stafford, the housing authority’s director of modernization and development. “Everything is coming out: electrical, plumbing, water lines.”

Homes on the southern half of the 13-acre community were renovated in 2007. The housing authority will spend about $752,000 to replace the roofs and air conditioning systems of those homes, improvements that will also be seen on the north side of the development.

The project also includes opening a community exercise room and improving the community’s landscaping and shared outdoor recreation spaces, Stafford said. Altogether, the improvements should reduce the community’s consumption of electricity and water.

Stafford said the project could be finished as soon as November 2020. Batches of homes will be renovated on a rolling basis, and any residents displaced by the construction will be provided affordable housing while it is being completed and then be allowed to return to Archie Grant Park.

The renovations are being made possible through the federal Rental Assistance Demonstration program, which allows housing authorities to borrow private money to repair and rebuild public housing.

Archie Grant Park will no longer be a public housing development at the end of the project. While the housing authority will still manage and maintain the property, Stafford said residents living there will be given project-based vouchers allowing them to pay 30 percent of their income toward rent.

Housing authorities across the nation have used to Rental Assistance Demonstration program to breathe new life into their aging inventory of public housing. Last year the program was used to rebuild a 120-unit affordable housing complex, Rose Gardens, in North Las Vegas.

“It’s enabling us to do what we otherwise cannot do because of the declining (Department of Housing and Urban Development) funds for public housing,” board Chairman Scott Black said of the program. “We have a significant structural deficit in terms of how much money we need versus how much money we have on hand to fix and repair our current public housing portfolio.”

Second term approved

The board also voted 5-1 on Thursday to give Black a second one-year term as chairman and unanimously voted for new Commissioner Olivia Diaz, a Las Vegas City Council member, to become vice chair.

Black, who also serves on the North Las Vegas City Council, said he wanted his second term leading the housing authority’s board to focus on improving communication between residents, landlords, staff and the board. He also shared Executive Director Chad Williams’ vision of diversifying the housing authority’s revenue streams so the agency relied less on HUD funding.

“The first year I developed a lot of baseline understanding of the agency,” Black said. “Having the privilege to do it again for a second year, I feel like I have a good direction.”

The board also voted unanimously to renew its contract with long-serving outside legal counsel Parker, Nelson & Associates. The Las Vegas-based firm, headed by attorney Teddy Parker, was one of three that bid on the contract.

The firm has represented the housing authority since it was created in 2010 by combining four smaller housing authorities. The one-year contract is worth up to $333,250, with options to extend it by two more years at the same annual amount.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Lihi Levin talks about a mobil app Dropit - VIDEO
Lihi Levin, regional manager at Dropit Shopping, talks about a mobil app Dropit. The app lets customers leave their shopping bags at a store then have them delivered the same day to their home or hotel so they can shop without carrying multiple bags all day. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
North Las Vegas company prepares for Mars - VIDEO
Robert Bigelow and his Bigelow Aerospace manufacturing facility played host to eight NASA astronauts and 60 engineers this week getting to know the company’s B330 autonomous, expandable space station. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas developer talks about a new apartment complex called “the yoU”
Frank Marretti lll, founder of G2 Capital Development, talks about his new apartment complex called “the yoU” near UNLV. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The last remaining Sigma Derby game in Las Vegas
Derek Stevens, owner of the D Las Vegas, talks about the last remaining Sigma Derby horse racing game in Las Vegas inside his casino floor. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich Review
Janine Blake of Las Vegas gives her review of the new Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich at the restaurant’s location on west Bonanza Road on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019,
SuperZoo 2019 takes over Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas
SuperZoo 2019 show for pet retailers brought pet products of all description to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Favorite products from SuperZoo 2019
Some of the fun and interesting pet products on display at the SuperZoo in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Convention Day 3
The fashion trade show MAGIC, held Monday through Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Las Vegas - Day One
The biannual MAGIC convention show opened Monday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
Nevada's sportsbook operators welcome competition
Sportsbook operators from near and far are looking to get into in the established Nevada market, experts say. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
There's a new place to play board games in Las Vegas
Matt Smiciklas, co-owner of Boarding School Games, talks about the new Las Vegas business that he co-owns with Emily Labejof. Dedicated tabletop gamers can choose from more than 500 games to play for free in-store. The doors open to the public Saturday, July 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Renovations at the STRAT
Analysts say the $140 million renovation project at The STRAT, formerly the known as the Stratosphere, could help the hotel-casino compete with the evolving north side of the Las Vegas Strip. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SLS Las Vegas will become Sahara Las Vegas
Owner Alex Meruelo announced during a special event at the SLS Las Vegas that the hotel-casino will become Sahara Las Vegas in its next iteration. Meruelo said $150 million dollars will be spent to renovate the current property. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aircraft hinge maker moves to "business friendly" Nevada
Doug Silva, president of Aircraft Hinge, Inc. in Las Vegas, makes every type of hinge for every type of airplane. Silva talks about his company and why he moved it to Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Daytime fireworks mark the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
The opening of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. included a three-minute fireworks show launched by Fireworks by Grucci Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta
Elaine Wynn talks about the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
Elaine Wynn, co-founder and largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts, talked during opening festivities of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People line hours ahead of opening for Encore Boston Harbor
Guests arrive as much as 17 hours early for the 10 a.m. opening of the $2.6 billion, 671-room resort in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @reviewjournal.com
THE LATEST
Homes under construction near Hualapai Way and the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 27, ...
Price gap between new and resale homes nearing $100k in Las Vegas
By / RJ

The median sales price of a newly built single-family house in Southern Nevada was around $389,450 in July, compared with $295,000 for a previously owned one, a gap of almost $94,450, according to data from Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research.

In an Aug. 16, 2019, file photo a for sale signs beckon buyers to homes along Park Avenue in Ri ...
Long-term mortgage rates fall to historic lows
The Associated Press

The low borrowing rates have been a boon for homebuyers, even as global financial markets are roiled by concerns over the global economy.

Los Angeles skyscrapers and Griffith Observatory at sunset (Getty Images)
The worst places to buy a home — and where to buy instead
By Jordan Rosenfeld GoBankingRates.com

Home buyers may be tempted to look to the biggest, best-known cities in the US, but they might want to consider more these more affordable cities where they can reap a substantial return on their investment.