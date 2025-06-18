AI-powered luxury community planned for Henderson

A new NEO Community in Henderson will use AI to create a personalized living experience. Homes will start at around $3 million.

The NEO Community, located adjacent to MacDonald Highlands, the ultra-modern, luxury community will consists of 96 “smart homes,’ starting at $3 million, going up to $7 million. Floor plans range from almost 3,000 square feet to around 6,800 square feet, with one- and two-story floor plans available, all with fully unobstructed Strip views. (Courtesy LIVV Homes)

Your house can now become your best friend with artificial intelligence.

The new NEO Community from LIVV Homes, a subsidiary of Growth Holdings, in Henderson will use AI to create a personalized living experience.

“Your home will be able to adapt to your behavior, and then, after a while, it can predict your behavior” said Philippe Ziade, founder and chairman of Growth Holdings. “The house has a software, and the software acts like a brain — I say it comes with a brain and a digital nervous system — the nervous system are sensors in the house that give feedback to the brain, the brain will compute these feedbacks and give an output.”

Located adjacent to MacDonald Highlands, the ultra-modern, luxury community will consists of 96 “smart homes,’ starting at $3 million, going up to $7 million. The community will also be net zero, meaning the carbon dioxide put into the atmosphere is offset with the amount removed, by generating solar and storing them in Tesla batteries to be used during the night.

Floor plans range from almost 3,000 square feet to around 6,800 square feet, with one- and two-story floor plans available, all with fully unobstructed Las Vegas Strip views.

By going about daily tasks, the home will be able to detect habits like: when you like air conditioning turned on and what temperature or what time you like to open your blinds. One step further, the home’s “sensors” can use the vibration of your voice to detect the start of Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes or heart disease, according to Ziade.

Additionally, prospective homeowners will be able to choose one of three “internationally distinct designs,” natural boho, Euro chic and modern flair, their floorplan and any other add-ons, and get an upfront price immediately, similar to designing a car, described Ziade.

Homeowners will then place down 25 percent to reserve their home, retain capital flexibility throughout the construction period and pay the remaining 75 percent when completed — with no monthly, interest-only payments.

“The downside of a custom home design is, first, you don’t know what you’re going to end up with with cost. So there’s no fixed cost from the get go,” said Ziade. “So you go in, you pick the floor plan, you pick the lot, and we sit with with the homeowner, and we start designing out of the library. So within 30 minutes, we design the custom home and give them a fixed price that’s not going to change.”

Recently, Growth Holdings secured $170 million in funding from Anchor Loans, which allows them to offer this “homebuilding experience.”

Plot reservations have already started, with multiple spots still available.

