American Nevada to build 300-unit apartment complex in Henderson

American Nevada Co. is scheduled to hold a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday for Green Valley Town Center Apartments, a 300-unit complex along Olympic Avenue just west of Mountain Vista Street.

American Nevada Co. and Tradewind Properties have partnered to develop Green Valley Town Center Apartments, a 300-unit rental complex in Henderson, a rendering of which is seen here. (Courtesy of Imagine Communications)

A local developer is teaming up to build an apartment complex across from the Ethel M chocolate factory in Henderson.

The longtime Henderson developer has partnered with Tradewind Properties on the project, which is slated to include a fire pit lounge, putting green and pickleball court, according to a news release.

The 11.6-acre project site is behind a strip mall that American Nevada sold in 2017 and is home to such tenants as Barley’s Casino and Brewing Co.

Real estate brokerage firm CBRE Group recently announced that its capital markets’ debt and structured finance group arranged $35.65 million in construction financing for the apartment complex.

American Nevada, launched in the 1970s by the late Las Vegas Sun publisher Hank Greenspun and his late wife, Barbara, is perhaps best-known for developing Henderson’s Green Valley master-planned community.

