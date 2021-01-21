65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Housing

American Nevada to build 300-unit apartment complex in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2021 - 1:35 pm
 
American Nevada Co. and Tradewind Properties have partnered to develop Green Valley Town Center ...
American Nevada Co. and Tradewind Properties have partnered to develop Green Valley Town Center Apartments, a 300-unit rental complex in Henderson, a rendering of which is seen here. (Courtesy of Imagine Communications)

A local developer is teaming up to build an apartment complex across from the Ethel M chocolate factory in Henderson.

American Nevada Co. is scheduled to hold a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday for Green Valley Town Center Apartments, a 300-unit complex along Olympic Avenue just west of Mountain Vista Street.

The longtime Henderson developer has partnered with Tradewind Properties on the project, which is slated to include a fire pit lounge, putting green and pickleball court, according to a news release.

The 11.6-acre project site is behind a strip mall that American Nevada sold in 2017 and is home to such tenants as Barley’s Casino and Brewing Co.

Real estate brokerage firm CBRE Group recently announced that its capital markets’ debt and structured finance group arranged $35.65 million in construction financing for the apartment complex.

American Nevada, launched in the 1970s by the late Las Vegas Sun publisher Hank Greenspun and his late wife, Barbara, is perhaps best-known for developing Henderson’s Green Valley master-planned community.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Floyd Mayweather buying Crystal Palace roller skating rink
Floyd Mayweather buying Crystal Palace roller skating rink
2
Winter to show up for prolonged stay in Las Vegas area
Winter to show up for prolonged stay in Las Vegas area
3
Walgreens, Smith’s take COVID vaccine appointments for older Nevadans
Walgreens, Smith’s take COVID vaccine appointments for older Nevadans
4
One ticket captures $731.1M Powerball jackpot
One ticket captures $731.1M Powerball jackpot
5
Under-construction Las Vegas apartments destroyed by huge fire
Under-construction Las Vegas apartments destroyed by huge fire
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The home of the late legendary Las Vegas sports bettor Lem Banker has been listed on the market ...
Legendary sports bettor’s home listed for $680K
By / RJ

Lem Banker’s home is a homage to the era of midcentury ranch-style homes in a historic district with sunlit primary suite skylights, a grand brick fireplace, circular driveway and signature palm trees.

This 14,486-square-foot mansion in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson has sold for $11,250,001. T ...
Henderson mansion with indoor basketball court sells for $11.25M
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The red-hot luxury real estate market that continues to set monthly records has matched the second highest sale of the year and recorded the highest sale in Henderson in 13 years..