Anthem Country Club home sells for $3.75M, sets record for this year

The home, which sold in November, broke a record for the highest price per square foot for the community in 2024 and 2025.

Located in Anthem Country Club, 31 Isleworth Dr. broke a record for the highest price per square foot for the community for 2024 and 2025, according to listing agent Kristen Routh Silberman of Douglas Elliman of Nevada. (JPM Studios)

Located in Anthem Country Club, the November sale of 31 Isleworth Drive broke a record for the highest price per square foot for the community in 2024 and 2025, according to listing agent Kristen Routh-Silberman of Douglas Elliman of Nevada.

The home sold for $3.75 million, at $813-per-square-foot. The previous record for the year was $791-per-square-foot.

Although, according to Routh-Silberman, the highest selling home ever in the community was 39 Club Vista in 2022 which broke over $1,000-per-square-foot.

Even with the high price-per-square-foot and multiple high-profile residents, Routh-Silberman said Anthem Country Club is a “sleeper” to look out for, with great value, luxury homes in a well-established community.

Originally, the 31 Isleworth Drive property was a production home, built by Terravita Home Construction Co. in 2000. But, it underwent a two-year, full remodel, adding over 550 square feet throughout the home and rearranging the format and floorplan, said Routh-Silberman.

“What I’m seeing at this luxury level, certainly the $3 million and above, people want houses that are remodeled and done,” said Routh-Silberman. “They’re willing to pay a higher price for something that’s already done and ready to go, rather than having to go buy a house and remodel it.”

Everything in the home was remodeled from top-to-bottom, including the electrical, HVAC, plumbing, floors, walls, stucco, roof, doors, windows, kitchens, baths, appliances, a brand new pool and a whole new outdoor living area

Now, the home totals 5,168 square feet, with two stories, six beds, four baths and a four-car garage, and is described in the listing as a “unicorn” within the community.

Inside the home, Routh-Silberman commented on the “warm, modern, organic palette” throughout, with white, crisp finishes and quartz countertops.

The kitchen, living room and formal dining room are all in one central area, signalling an open floor plan. Additionally, the kitchen is outfitted with “sleek cabinetry,” Thermador appliances and bar and garage seating.

Located downstairs, the primary bedroom is around 540 square feet itself, with its own sitting room, custom, walk-in closet, dual vanities and a separate tub.

Outside, the home has a pool with a waterfall, seating area with a fireplace, as well as a patio. The home has expansive views from the backyard, overlooking the golf course, mountains and the Strip.

