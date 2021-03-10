Apartment complex at site of old Showboat hotel holds grand opening

Officials on Wednesday morning marked the grand opening of a new apartment complex on the site of the old Showboat hotel near downtown Las Vegas.

Showboat Park Apartments in downtown Las Vegas. (Showboat Park Apartments)

The 344-unit Showboat Park Apartments is located at 2800 Fremont St., south of Charleston Boulevard.

The gated complex features luxury amenities, including a four-on-four small-sided natural grass soccer field, a 10,000-square -foot clubhouse, pool, barbecue and yoga areas, covered playground, and a fitness center, according to Bentar Development. The clubhouse includes a full-size conference room, library, workstations and property-wide high-speed Wi-Fi.

“Imagine keeping hundreds of people working during COVID and building such a beautiful project on such a historical piece of land, that is why Las Vegas is about to roar back,” Peter Guzman, president of the Latin Chamber of Commerce, said in a release announcing the grand opening. He also noted the proximity of three restaurants, a car wash and a grocery store next to the project.

In an earlier release, ChiChi Bengochea, owner of Bentar Development, said his company was “eager to respond to the growing need for affordable housing options for individuals and families in downtown Las Vegas.

“We believe Showboat Park Apartments will attract residents seeking a comfortable place to call home within a convenient and lively community for work and play.”

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.