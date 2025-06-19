Apartment complex next to Las Vegas casino could break ground next year

The City Council approved plans for a 293-unit apartment project next to a hotel-casino.

Arizona Charlie's Decatur is seen on Thursday, March 06 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An artist's rendering of an apartment complex slated to be built next to Arizona Charlie's Decatur in Las Vegas. The plans have since been changed to reduce the amount of parking in front of the project's commercial space. (Fore Property Co.)

A saguaro cactus is seen outside of Arizona Charlie’s Decatur on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A local developer is looking to break ground next year on a new apartment complex next to a Las Vegas casino.

The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved Fore Property Co.’s plans for a 293-unit apartment project next to Arizona Charlie’s Decatur. The rental complex, on Decatur Boulevard just north of Charleston Boulevard, also calls for around 8,400 square feet of commercial space.

The 8-acre project site is an Arizona Charlie’s parking lot and is owned by the hotel-casino’s operator, Golden Entertainment.

Fore Property managing partner Jonathan Fore told the Las Vegas Review-Journal after the vote that he hopes to break ground in the first quarter of 2026.

He noted that the project site is near major roadways and U.S. Highway 95 and is a convenient location for people who work downtown or on the Las Vegas Strip.

Also, tenants who work at Arizona Charlie’s or want to eat or gamble at the locals-focused property can easily walk there.

Over the last decade or so, apartment developers in Southern Nevada have focused heavily on building projects in the Las Vegas Valley’s suburban outer rings. But they have also put up projects in more centrally located areas of the valley — including in the Arts District and near the Strip — and Fore’s newly approved complex wouldn’t be the only new rental property in that pocket of Las Vegas.

A group of developers teamed up to build The Apex at Meadows, a 334-unit upscale apartment project next to Meadows Mall that opened in 2023.

That complex, which boasts a rooftop lounge, game room, yoga studio and other amenities, is about one mile from Fore’s project site.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.