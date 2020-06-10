Apartment complex to open in Arts District

The 63-unit shareDOWNTOWN, at the corner of Casino Center Boulevard and Colorado Avenue, is scheduled to open later this month, with the first 16 units now available for lease, management announced Wednesday.

The 63-unit shareDOWNTOWN apartment complex in Las Vegas' Arts District, seen in this rendering, is scheduled to open in June. (Courtesy Faiss Foley Warren)

A newly built apartment complex in Las Vegas’ Arts District is opening soon.

The 63-unit shareDOWNTOWN, at the corner of Casino Center Boulevard and Colorado Avenue, is scheduled to open later this month, with the first 16 units now available for lease, management announced Wednesday.

The four-story project, by developer Sam Cherry, features small apartments – nearly 500 square feet – with “modern design elements” such as wood plank-style flooring, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances, the news release said.

It also features a “Zen Room” for yoga and meditation; wellness and therapist programming “to help residents live happier and healthier lives”; and ground-floor retail space, which is slated to have a coffee shop and a restaurant and bar.

Cherry, who developed two Las Vegas condo towers – the 16-story Soho Lofts and the 22-story Newport Lofts – during the mid-2000s real estate bubble, broke ground on shareDOWNTOWN last summer.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.