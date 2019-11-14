Apartment complex under construction near Rio in Las Vegas

Developer Jonathan Fore said he broke ground last month on the six-story, 287-unit complex west of the Strip, and that he expects to deliver the first batch of apartments in December 2020.

Framers continue on a new apartment complex by developer Jonathan Fore currently under construction off of Morgan Cashman's Way on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A 287-unit apartment complex by developer Jonathan Fore under construction off of Morgan Cashman's Way on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A new 287-unit apartment complex by developer Jonathan Fore under construction off of Morgan Cashman's Way on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Framers continue on a new apartment complex by developer Jonathan Fore currently under construction off of Morgan Cashman's Way on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Developer Jonathan Fore at his new apartment complex currently under construction off Morgan Cashman's Way on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New apartment complex by developer Jonathan Fore currently under construction off of Morgan Cashman's Way on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Framing continues on a new 287-unit apartment complex by developer Jonathan Fore currently under construction off of Morgan Cashman's Way on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Framers continue on a new apartment complex by developer Jonathan Fore currently under construction off of Morgan Cashman's Way on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

More scaffold is erected on a new apartment complex by developer Jonathan Fore currently under construction off of Morgan Cashman's Way on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New apartment complex by developer Jonathan Fore currently under construction off of Morgan Cashman's Way on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Framers continue on a new apartment complex by developer Jonathan Fore currently under construction off of Morgan Cashman's Way on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Framers continue on a new apartment complex by developer Jonathan Fore currently under construction off of Morgan Cashman's Way on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Framing continues on a new 287-unit apartment complex by developer Jonathan Fore currently under construction off of Morgan Cashman's Way on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Framing continues on a new 287-unit apartment complex by developer Jonathan Fore currently under construction off of Morgan Cashman's Way on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A new apartment complex is taking shape near the Rio, part of a small but growing tally of rental projects in Las Vegas’ core.

Developer Jonathan Fore said he broke ground last month on the six-story, 287-unit complex west of the Strip, and that he expects to deliver the first batch of apartments in December 2020.

Fore, managing partner of Fore Property Co., anticipates finishing the still-unnamed complex next to the Wyndham Desert Blue timeshare tower in April 2021.

Amenities are slated to include a yoga studio, a dog park and a sky lounge, he said.

Developers have flooded Southern Nevada with rental complexes in recent years, building mostly in the suburbs. In Las Vegas’ urban areas, construction costs are typically higher, it can be harder to obtain project funding, and it’s not always clear that developers can land high-enough rents to make a complex work financially, real estate pros have said.

But projects have been popping up in more centrally located parts of town, including downtown’s Fremont9; shareDOWNTOWN, which is under construction in the Arts District; and Lotus, in the Chinatown area.

Fore developed Lotus and sold it last year for nearly $77 million. The deal amounted to $260,000 per unit, double the market average at the time as tracked by Colliers International.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.