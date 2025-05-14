Apartment project next to Las Vegas casino clears hurdle with city

The Las Vegas Planning Commission approved plans for the new complex that would be built in the central Las Vegas Valley near downtown and the Strip.

Arizona Charlie's Decatur is seen on Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A proposed apartment complex to be built next to a Las Vegas casino cleared a hurdle with the city this week.

The Las Vegas Planning Commission on Tuesday approved developer Fore Property Co.’s plans for a 293-unit rental project with around 8,400 square feet of commercial space along Decatur Boulevard just north of Charleston Boulevard. The site, next to Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, is a parking lot for the hotel-casino.

As announced at the meeting, the City Council is slated to consider the project June 18.

The new complex would boost the housing stock in the central Las Vegas Valley, putting tenants near downtown and the Strip. The renters would also live next to a locals-focused casino with places to eat, drink and gamble.

Arizona Charlie’s operator Golden Entertainment owns the project site, records show.

Ramon Anthony Perez, who lives nearby, told the commission that he opposed the project, in part because he said it would increase traffic in the already busy area.

Project representative Liz Olson, a partner with law firm Kaempfer Crowell, told the panel that the site is currently zoned for commercial uses, and if it were developed that way, there would probably be three times as much new traffic.

Fore isn’t the only apartment developer in recent years to draw up plans for a rental complex next to a casino in Southern Nevada.

The Calida Group opened an upscale apartment complex next to the Palms in 2021, and Ovation purchased 5 acres behind Sunset Station in 2021 after it filed plans for a 55-and-older residential complex on the site.

In the southwest valley, Calida has unveiled plans to build an apartment complex next to the Durango, and Ovation drew up plans for an apartment project of its own next to the resort.

Fore, meanwhile, built a luxury apartment complex behind the Rio and sold it in 2021 for more than $120 million.

