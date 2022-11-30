Apartments under construction at UnCommons, with more to come

Developers of the mixed-use Las Vegas complex expect the first residential units to debut in March.

Construction is currently underway on a new apartments development at UnCommons, a mixed-use complex in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

An artist's rendering of the Vestra apartment complex at UnCommons, a mixed-use project at Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. (Matter Real Estate Group)

With apartment construction underway at UnCommons, developers of the mixed-use Las Vegas complex expect the first residential units to debut early next year.

Matter Real Estate Group partner Jim Stuart told the Review-Journal that the first batch of apartments in UnCommons’ 352-unit rental complex is scheduled to be available for move-ins this March.

He expects to finish construction of the apartment project, known as Vestra, by the end of next year. Stuart also said his team is now designing a second phase of apartments, a 454-unit project called Domus.

UnCommons, at Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley, has been under construction for a few years. Plans call for more than 500,000 square feet of office space, 800-plus apartments, an entertainment venue, restaurants and cafes, fitness studios, conference center and food hall.

Residential space has been part of the plan since day one, Stuart said, adding it brings an additional “vibrancy” to the evenings, as tenants would live a short walk from a range of amenities.

Matter announced plans for UnCommons in early 2019 and broke ground in summer 2020. It has finished and fully leased two office buildings and is constructing two more.

Its signed office tenants include commercial real estate brokerage CBRE Group, financial services giant Morgan Stanley and online sports betting company DraftKings.

Numerous food-and-beverage spots are expected to debut next year, including The Coffee Class, Smitten Ice Cream, barbeque eatery SoulBelly, Saint Honoré doughnuts and upscale sports bar General Admission, according to UnCommons’ website.

The project is across the street from Station Casinos’ under-construction Durango resort.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.