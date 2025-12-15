‘Architecturally significant’ Henderson home sells for $13.4M

The two-story home in MacDonald Highlands includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a five-car garage.

Clarius, located at 607 Alpine Summit Dr., secured the third-highest sale in the community this year, according to Blue Heron, and the second-highest price per square foot in the community’s history, according to listing agents Natalia and Ben Harris of Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty. (Blue Heron)

A Blue Heron home has set multiple records in the luxury Henderson community of MacDonald Highlands

Clarius, at 607 Alpine Summit Drive, secured the third-highest sale in the community this year, according to custom homebuilder Blue Heron, and the second-highest price per square foot in the community’s history, according to listing agents Natalia and Ben Harris of Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty.

The 8,258-square-foot home closed in October for $13.4 million, averaging $1,623 per square foot. The two-story home includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a five-car garage.

Built in 2025, the home sold before construction was complete and never publicly hit the market, the listing agents said.

Perched at the highest elevation in MacDonald Highlands, the home is “king of the mountain,” said Natalia Harris.

Blue Heron continues to lead luxury development in the community, also holding the No. 1 and No. 2 home sales for MacDonald Highlands for 2025.

CEO and founder Tyler Jones said the market is becoming “a little bit more sophisticated,” with buyers willing to pay more per square foot for premium amenities and top-tier locations.

“I think it’s really cool that the market is starting to understand and realize that an 8,000-square-foot home in a certain neighborhood with a certain view and nice finishes — there’s a massive swing in value,” Jones said.

He described Clarius as “architecturally significant,” with a “well-composed, really cohesive design.”

From the landscaping to the interior, the home blends biophilic and mid-century modern elements. While both have become popular design buzzwords, Jones said they have been “primary” to Blue Heron’s philosophy since the company’s founding in 2004.

Clarius merges the styles through rammed-earth walls, Blue Heron’s signature horizontal contemporary lines and framed views of both the mountains and city lights.

“Everywhere in the house showcases this amazing view, so it’s just like this picturesque masterpiece in front of you in every room,” Natalia Harris said.

According to Harris, Blue Heron took its biophilic approach “to the next level” in this house.

“When you open all those up and you see all the landscaping and the hand-painted rammed earth, the line between indoor and outdoor in that home is completely blurred,” she said.

Jones added that mid-century modern design aligns with Las Vegas architectural history seen throughout the valley.

“We do have some really cool historical mid-century modern architecture in Las Vegas,” he said. “We like to kind of nod to some of the historical, modern stuff that has been part of Las Vegas history and actually belongs here.”

Beyond its architectural features, the home also includes high-end amenities such as a sky deck, a large primary suite, spacious guest suites, an outdoor kitchen and a game room.

The property also features a 1,324-square-foot pool and spa that was grandfathered in, having been built before Henderson updated its size requirements.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.