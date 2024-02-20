Arts District getting 300 more apartments in mixed-use project

Groundbreaking will take place soon for the downtown Las Vegas project, which will include ground-level restaurant and retail space.

This rendering shows the Southern Land Co.'s mixed-use apartment project being developed in the Arts District in Las Vegas. (Southern Land Company and KTGY)

Another mixed-use apartment project is coming to the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas.

A groundbreaking ceremony for Southern Land Co.’s 337-unit apartment project in the Arts District is set for Feb. 27, according to a news release from the developer. The project will be developed on vacant land near the intersection of South 3rd Street and East California Avenue, which is near downtown Las Vegas and just south of Charleston Boulevard.

The project would include a trio of 7-story apartment buildings, with just under 532,000 square feet of space, including 8,600 square feet dedicated to ground-level retail and restaurant space.

The Southern Land Co.’s website indicates construction on the project actually started last fall and the project could open to residents in 2025.

The apartments will range in size from 600 to just under 1,300 square feet and will include studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.

Some of the amenities for residents will include a residents lounge, a fitness center, a pool, a spa, coworking space, courtyards, a dog park and a parking garage with over 350 spaces.

“Designed to emphasize an artful, modern living experience, this project will offer a variety of rental residences, immersive amenities, and engaging onsite retail,” the Southern Land Co. said on its website.

This isn’t the only Las Vegas project for the Tennessee-based Southern Land Co. The company has several projects in Symphony Park, including the open Auric Symphony Park apartment complex and the under-construction Symphony Park II and III buildings.

These apartments represent a wider push to get more residential space to the Arts District. Several other mixed-use apartment projects are set to come to the surrounding area, including Midtown, which is being developed to the north of the district, and the Flats Arts District, a $180 million project that could bring 311 units to the Arts District.

