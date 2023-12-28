Ascaya community tops list for biggest Henderson home sales of 2023

The Ascaya community dominated the top five as the enclave sits with some of the best views in the entire Las Vegas Valley.

A newly completed home by Sun West Custom Homes on Heavens Edge Court in Ascaya in Henderson marked the highest sale so far in 2023 of transactions of existing homes completed on the Las Vegas Realtors association Multiple Listing Service. The home closed this past week for $14.25 million (IS Luxury)

A mansion in Ascaya in Henderson at 8 Rockmount Court tops the list of Henderson home sales this year. (IS Luxury)

Pegged as one of the fastest-growing communities in the country, Henderson is seeing a lot of commercial and residential construction to accommodate the new residents over the last few years.

Home values have risen exponentially in that time, and some high-end properties have both been built, and put on the market this year, here’s a look at the top five sales in the city of Henderson in 2023.

5. 697 Dragon Peak Drive (89012)

First on our list is a home that sold in March for $8.4 million and that Redfin describes as being The Hollywood House in MacDonald Highlands.

The single-story property has unobstructed views of the entire Las Vegas Valley. At 7,628 square feet, the house offers a movie theater, game room, two bars and an infinity pool and spa.

The buyer is listed as Douglas Fisher and the seller is Five Star Luxury Collection LLC, property records show.

4. 11 Rockstream Drive (89012)

This property in Ascaya sold for $8.9 million in July and Redfin said it has five bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms over 9,288 square feet with disappearing glass walls and a 3D stone fireplace wall and wine tower. There is also a gym, custom walk-in pantry and open-concept living room.

The buyer is listed as the trust of Jay and Karen Hollister and the seller is Proascella LLC, property records show.

3. 5 Talus Court and 7 Talus Court (89012)

We have a land sale in the third spot, as in March two parcels in Henderson sold for $11 million, one that has a home on it. The bulk deal was bought by Talus Properties LLC and the seller was Goodman Realty, property records show.

2. 3 Heaves Edge Court (89012)

This Ascaya home was finished last year and sold in May for $14.2 million. Built by Sun West Custom Homes, the one-story building sits on 2.5 acres, has 9,600 square feet and five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a six- car garage with a cabana by its swimming pool.

“This was the third home we built for the same customer,” said Sun West Custom Homes’ Dan Coletti. “This is the second in Ascaya while the first was in Seven Hills. It’s cool to have a repeat customer. He likes that it’s higher up in the hillside in the mountains of Ascaya, a beautiful view at the end of a cul-de-sac, and a bigger property. It’s an updated version from his last one we sold for $14.6 million last June.”

The buyer is listed as the Farm House trust and Vayu Management, and the seller is listed as Stanley Gribble’s trust, property records show.

1. 8 Rockmount Court (89012)

This luxury hillside property in the toney enclave of Ascaya, Henderson sold for $20.5 million in June. It was designed and built by Sun West Custom Homes and spans 12,100 square feet on more than two acres. The home also has a theater room, game room and study.

The home is described as the “house of wow and water” and Coletti said the previous owner (Stanley Gribble) talked about how to use the elements for its design.

“Stan and I talked about the water needed to play a big part of the home because Stan loves water in the desert,” Coletti said. “It’s a lot of surface area — being almost 6,000 square feet — but the pool is only 18 inches deep. It’s not a lot of volume, even though it looks like there’s water everywhere.”

The buyer is listed as Rockmount Fibi, LLC and the seller is the trust of David Jay Hollister, property records show.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.