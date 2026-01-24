Board stirs controversy over parking on driveways

After more than 30 years without enforcement, an HOA recently began issuing violation notices and scheduling hearings for homeowners parking in their driveways.

Q: I am a 30-year resident in a gated subdivision in Las Vegas.

We have two new people on our board recently, and they want to after 30 years enforce our 1989 Covenants, Conditions & Restrictions rules regarding driveway parking, etc.

We understand that it all boils down to what our CC&R says and we are not interpreting it the way the new board is interpreting it. We also have a new community management company.

Here is the section in the CC&R on vehicle parking: “No automobile or motor vehicle shall be parked or left standing upon the Common Elements or Private Streets except within designated parking areas. Owners and occupants shall park their vehicles within garages “to the extent that garage space is available. Garages shall be used for the storage of vehicles and not converted for living or business purposes.”

The board is interpreting this language to mean that residents cannot park on their own deeded driveways. However, many homeowners believe this section applies only to common areas and private streets, not to driveways located on individual lots.

We also have a recorded legal description confirming that each homeowner’s driveway is part of their privately owned lot, not a common element.

After more than 30 years without enforcement, our new Board and management company recently began issuing violation notices and scheduling hearings for homeowners parking in their driveways.

I would truly appreciate your opinion on whether this section provides the Board authority to prohibit parking on individually owned driveways, or if enforcement should apply only to common areas.

A: Based on the information that the reader sent to me, it appears that the association has the right to issue violation letters for homeowners who park their vehicles on their driveways. Note the words “to the extent that garage space is available.” This exception would allow homeowners with vehicles or trucks that are too big to park in their garages, the ability to park on their driveways.

Barbara Holland, CPM, CMCA, AMS, is an author, educator and expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.