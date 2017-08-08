Bonds for seniors affordable housing in Las Vegas gets go-ahead

A state panel on Tuesday gave the go-ahead for the state Housing Division to issue up to $30 million in bonds for construction of a 272-unit affordable housing rental project for seniors in Las Vegas.

Gov. Brian Sandoval during the grand opening ceremony of Culinary Health Center on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

CARSON CITY — A state panel on Tuesday gave the go-ahead for the state Housing Division to issue up to $30 million in bonds for construction of a 272-unit affordable housing rental project for seniors in Las Vegas.

The Board of Finance approved the request for the multi-unit housing revenue bonds for the Tenaya Senior Apartments to be located just south of Craig Road on Tenaya Way.

Gov. Brian Sandoval, a member of the board, praised the project backers for helping to fill a need for affordable housing in Southern Nevada. Ground is expected to be broken for the project in December with construction complete in June of 2019.

The project is being co-developed by OAH Development, Inc., which is an affiliate of Ovation Development Corp., and Coordinated Living of Southern Nevada Inc., a Nevada nonprofit corporation with the mission of promoting the development of affordable housing so that low-income Nevada seniors can live in a setting that promotes choice and dignity.

The project will include 164 one-bedroom/one-bath units and 108 two-bedroom/one-bath units in two buildings, all with laundry hook-ups. It will also have a full complement of common space amenities, such as a swimming pool and facilities for meetings.

Rents are projected to be in the $590 to $851 a month range.

The estimated total development cost is $40.8 million, or about $150,000 per unit.

Since 1984, Ovation and its Founder, Alan Molasky, have built 38 apartment communities in the Las Vegas area comprising 9,217 units valued in excess of $1 billion.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.