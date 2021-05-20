Boulder City features small-town appeal, big-time homes for potential buyers

Whether it’s lake views, the absence of gambling within city limits or its small-town appeal, Boulder City has captured the attention of homebuyers.

Houses in Southern Nevada have hit the market boasting some attractive amenities, but few are cooler than the one at 106 Stone Canyon Court in Boulder City: a lazy river attraction of the type you might see at a water park.

The home lists for $3.9 million, so drifting along in your own backyard river won’t come cheap. And as impressive as the lazy river is, it still doesn’t quite measure up to the most beguiling housing amenity in Boulder City — a great view of Lake Mead.

Whether it’s lake views, the absence of gambling within city limits or its small-town appeal, Boulder City has drawn the attention of homebuyers. We cruised Zillow.com in search of interesting Boulder City homes, and here are a few we found:

River fun

That lazy river-equipped home at 106 Stone Canyon Court was built in 2004. The faux river was a later addition, prompted by the family’s discovery of a similar attraction while on vacation, said Gene Northup of Synergy Sothebys International Realty.

The main home has five bedrooms and 10 baths arranged over 9,245 square feet of living space. A 1,100-square-foot guest house has one bedroom and one bath, and the entire property covers 1.6 acres.

The master bedroom suite has a marble fireplace and private balcony, and the property also has a diving pool, Jacuzzis, hidden grotto with waterfalls, guest house, gazebo, tennis court and two putting greens.

Of course, there are those views looking out over Lake Mead.

Homey vibe

The house at 629 Avenue L is a homey place with a definite mid-20th century vibe. Built in 1938, the 1,362-square foot home lists for $359,000 and has two bedrooms and two baths.

There’s a Southwest-styled wood burning fireplace in the living room, and the kitchen has custom cabinets and granite countertops, as well as a breakfast nook. The house also has a finished basement and workshop in the backyard.

Unique features

The home at 816 Eighth St. isn’t large — just 852 square feet — but it has some big features, including bamboo and ceramic tile flooring.

The home, which is listed for $425,000, has three bedrooms and three baths in the main house and a casita. Built in 1952, it bears the feel of a classic mid-20th century modern home. There’s custom cabinetry in the kitchen and a backyard patio.

Lake views

Views of Lake Mead are the premier amenity of this Boulder City home at 865 Renaissance St. It offers lake views from its patio and master bedroom.

The four-bedroom, three-bath home lists for $825,000 and offers 2,662 square feet of living space. There’s a large foyer and mountain views can be seen from the great room through large windows and doors that open to a covered patio.

There’s a gas fireplace in the great room, hardwood flooring and a built-in barbecue outside.

Upscale offerings

Serious Lake Mead views also are included in the just-shy-of $3.8 million asking price at 613 Lido Drive, a 4,655-square-foot custom home with four bedrooms and four baths.

Built in 1987, the home has imported flooring, teak cabinets and granite countertops. An elevator makes for smooth access to the home’s three levels, and there’s also a negative-edge pool and spa, as well as views of Lake Mead.

Estate life

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning your own estate, the compound at 401 Avenue I will feed the fantasy nicely. Listing for $6.5 million, it includes a 4,341-square-foot home with four bedrooms and six baths on a gated 2.22-acre estate.

It offers a panoramic view of Lake Mead and mountains, and stately touches include a tree-lined perimeter, stone retaining walls, planters and gated entry. The home includes a swimming pool and patio areas, and there’s a wood-burning fireplace in the family room.

Small-town comfort

The house at 1324 Colorado St. would look right at home in a movie about small-town life in 1930s America.

Built in 1932, it lists for $705,000 and has three bedrooms and three baths. The main house has 1,544 square feet of living space with two bedrooms and two baths — one has a claw-foot spa tub — and there’s a 576-square-foot garage/casita.

It includes hardwood flooring throughout the house and a wood-burning fireplace in the family room.

