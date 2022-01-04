40°F
California firm buys Henderson apartment complex for $155M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2022 - 6:58 pm
 
Kennedy Wilson, a Beverly Hills, California-based real estate firm, acquired Henderson apartment complex 3001 Park for $155 million. (Courtesy)

A big apartment complex in Henderson has traded hands for more than $150 million.

Kennedy Wilson, a Beverly Hills, California-based real estate firm, announced last week that it acquired 3001 Park for $155 million.

The 528-unit property, 3001 W. Warm Springs Road, at Green Valley Parkway, is 95 percent occupied, the new landlord said. It’s planning apartment and amenity upgrades “to enhance the renter experience.”

The acquisition brings Kennedy Wilson’s Las Vegas-area apartment portfolio to over 2,300 market-rate units.

It boasts more than 35,000 multifamily units globally, including 4,500 units under development.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

