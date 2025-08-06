Castle-inspired home from metal icon lists for $28 million

A castle-inspired property, owned by a Las Vegas metal guitarist has hit the market at $28 million. The home is fit for a royalty, literally modeled after an 18th century Scottish manor.

Las Vegas-area communities among top selling in US for builders

With new homes planned at Paradise Spa in Las Vegas, residents speak out

Own a part of Nevada history: Hammargren’s home on the market for $2.5M

A castle-inspired property in Las Vegas, owned by Five Finger Death Punch guitarist and founder Zoltan Bathory, has hit the market at $28 million. (Rob Jensen Company)

A castle-inspired property in Las Vegas, owned by Five Finger Death Punch guitarist and founder Zoltan Bathory, has hit the market at $28 million. (Rob Jensen Company)

A castle-inspired property in Las Vegas, owned by Five Finger Death Punch guitarist and founder Zoltan Bathory, has hit the market at $28 million. (Rob Jensen Company)

A castle-inspired property in Las Vegas, owned by Five Finger Death Punch guitarist and founder Zoltan Bathory, has hit the market at $28 million. (Rob Jensen Company)

A castle-inspired property in Las Vegas, owned by Five Finger Death Punch guitarist and founder Zoltan Bathory, has hit the market at $28 million. (Rob Jensen Company)

A castle-inspired property in Las Vegas, owned by Five Finger Death Punch guitarist and founder Zoltan Bathory, has hit the market at $28 million. (Rob Jensen Company)

A castle-inspired property in Las Vegas, owned by Five Finger Death Punch guitarist and founder Zoltan Bathory, has hit the market at $28 million. (Rob Jensen Company)

A castle-inspired property in Las Vegas, owned by Five Finger Death Punch guitarist and founder Zoltan Bathory, has hit the market at $28 million. (Rob Jensen Company)

A castle-inspired property in Las Vegas, owned by Five Finger Death Punch guitarist and founder Zoltan Bathory, has hit the market at $28 million. (Rob Jensen Company)

A castle-inspired property in Las Vegas, owned by Five Finger Death Punch guitarist and founder Zoltan Bathory, has hit the market at $28 million. (Rob Jensen Company)

A castle-inspired property in Las Vegas, owned by Five Finger Death Punch guitarist and founder Zoltan Bathory, has hit the market at $28 million. (Rob Jensen Company)

A castle-inspired property in Las Vegas, owned by Five Finger Death Punch guitarist and founder Zoltan Bathory, has hit the market at $28 million. (Rob Jensen Company)

A castle-inspired property in Las Vegas, owned by Five Finger Death Punch guitarist and founder Zoltan Bathory, has hit the market at $28 million. (Rob Jensen Company)

A castle-inspired property in Las Vegas, owned by Five Finger Death Punch guitarist and founder Zoltan Bathory, has hit the market at $28 million. (Rob Jensen Company)

A castle-inspired property in Las Vegas, owned by Five Finger Death Punch guitarist and founder Zoltan Bathory, has hit the market at $28 million. (Rob Jensen Company)

A castle-inspired property in Las Vegas, owned by Five Finger Death Punch guitarist and founder Zoltan Bathory, has hit the market at $28 million. (Rob Jensen Company)

A castle-inspired property in Las Vegas, owned by Five Finger Death Punch guitarist and founder Zoltan Bathory, has hit the market at $28 million. (Rob Jensen Company)

A castle-inspired mansion in Las Vegas — owned by a local heavy-metal icon — is on the market for a huge sum.

The three-story, 12,720-square-foot home in The Lakes, near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive, went up for sale this past week at $28 million. According to property records and published accounts, the house is owned by Five Finger Death Punch guitarist and founder Zoltan Bathory.

The home is modeled after an 18th-century Scottish manor, said listing agent Monica Nalbantoglu of the Rob Jensen Company.

Overall, it sits on a little over half an acre and includes five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a four-car garage, a saltwater pool and a double dock on man-made Lake Sahara.

Bathory bought the home in 2019 for $3.25 million, property records show. According to Nalbantoglu, he has been remodeling the property for the past six years.

“There is nothing in the home that wasn’t touched other than the exterior walls and the things that are in the home,” she said.

Antique fixtures were added throughout the home, including a 500-year-old beam in the breakfast nook sourced from reclaimed wood in a French chateau.

It also boasts a more than 500-year-old fireplace from Russia; a door leading to a closet from East Asia that is more than 200 years old; an archway leading to the side yard from 17th century France, Nalbantoglu said.

Bathory also renovated the rooftop deck with walled-in glass for 360-degree panoramic views, complete with an elevator disguised as a chimney.

He also added a “zen spa” in the attic and added high, vaulted ceilings to the home.

A single-story home next door — which, according to property records, is also owned by Bathory — can be included in the purchase.

Nalbantoglu said that the musician is looking to sell to because he “just wants to keep going.”

“He wants to keep finding these really cool properties and make them really special,” she said.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.