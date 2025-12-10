Celebrity real estate brokerage announces first Southern Nevada agents

Serhant, from celebrity broker Ryan Serhant, announced its Las Vegas expansion in November, marking its fourth new market in 2025.

A celebrity real estate brokerage, which launched in Nevada in November, has announced its seven founding agents.

Serhant announced its Las Vegas expansion in November, marking its fourth new market in 2025. Founder Ryan Serhant is a real estate TV personality, starring in Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing New York” and Netflix’s “Owning Manhattan.”

Serhant “will bring together some of Las Vegas’s top-performing agents and teams,” according to the announcement, with over $600 million in sales within the last 12 months.

Bill Oskilanec is joining the brokerage as managing broker for the Nevada operations. Oskilanec, a Las Vegas native, was the former director of operations for Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty.

The lineup of founding agents includes former reality stars, Las Vegas real estate agent veterans and newcomers.

Cami Lincowski

Boasting over 422,000 followers on Instagram, Cami Lincowski is joining the firm as a founding agent. Lincowski is a former reality star, appearing on “Celebrity Big Brother 15.”

Lincowski has seven years of experience in the Las Vegas real estate market and was previously with Platinum RE Professional. She has over $150 million in career sales, with $40 million in the past year.

Lincowski has numerous accolades, being recognized as Who’s Who Under 40 in 2024 and 2025 from Las Vegas Realtors Young Professionals Network Committee and has been ranked among the top 50 agents in 2024.

“The future of real estate is tech-driven, media-powered and unapologetically forward-thinking. That’s why I chose SERHANT.—to align with a brokerage built for the next decade, not the last one,” said Lincowski.

Adreanne Harris-McMillian

NFL wife turned real estate agent, Adreanne Harris-McMillian joins the team from Douglas Elliman Sports & Entertainment. She will lead the Harris-McMillian Group, which will consist of Heather Brockhurst and Kim Olenak. She is also licensed with Serhant’s Arizona firm.

Harris-McMillian is the wife of former NFL cornerback Mark McMillian who played for the Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington and the San Francisco 49ers.

Harris-McMillian has over $18 million in career sales, with $11 million in the past year. She has experience with professional athletes and celebrities, serving as the previous captain for the Official NFL Off The Field Wives Association in Las Vegas.

“As someone who’s lived the pro-sports lifestyle, I understand how important it is to have a team that moves with intention, hustle and heart. Being a founder of SERHANT. Las Vegas means being part of a brand that’s changing the game,” said Harris-McMillian.

Heidi L. Williams & Rebecca Gray

Joining as a team, Heidi L. Williams and Rebecca Gray of the Williams Gray Team both came from SimpliHOM. Morgan McAfee is also a part of the team.

Together they bring decades of experience in the Las Vegas market and over $400 million in total sales volume, with $29 million in the past year and over 1,000 units sold. Additionally, they set the “benchmark” for the highest price per square foot in high-rise sales across the valley, according to a Serhant representative.

The team has consistently ranked in the top 1 percent of Realtors in the valley and has accolades including being nominated for the Inman Golden I Award for Best Sales and Marketing Campaign for New Development in 2024.

“SERHANT. represents everything we have built our business around—media, marketing and meaningful connection,” said the team. “Joining SERHANT. allows us to merge Las Vegas high-rise expertise with global exposure, giving our clients access to a level of reach that’s never existed before. What happens in Vegas sells with SERHANT.”

Nate Strager

Formerly with Luxury Estates International, Nate Strager has 22 years in the luxury real estate market, with experience representing high-profile and celebrity clients.

Strager has over 400 transactions totaling over $200 million throughout his career with 25 transactions surpassing $20 million in the past year. He has also been recognized in the top 5 percent of agents in Las VEgas.

“I chose SERHANT. because of its forward-thinking mentality, unparalleled technology and the unwavering support from the brand. It aligns perfectly with how I run my business and my commitment to serving clients at the highest level,” said Strager.

Eida Fujii

Las Vegas native Eida Fujii, formerly with eXp Realty, brings 12 years of real estate experience to Serhant. She is the founder of the Eida Fujii Group, which includes Kenneth Fujii, Colleen Garcia and Erin Garner.

Fujii’s career sales totals $86 million, including $11.3 million in the past year.

“I built my first career leading with courage, integrity and heart while serving as a firefighter, paramedic and training officer. Those same values have guided me throughout my real estate career. Joining SERHANT. is about continuing that mission, serving my clients, community and industry at the highest level alongside one of the most innovative and forward-thinking brands in the world,” said Fujii.

Courtney McCall

Previously with Simply Vegas, Courney McCall joined as a founding agent with two years of experience in the Las Vegas market.

“SERHANT. is truly next-level when it comes to personalization and technology. The brand’s innovative approach perfectly aligns with how I run my business and allows me to serve my clients even better,” said McCall.

Principal agents

Other principal agents joining the firm include: Ashley Alvarez, Ashley McCormick, Austin Starr and Eileen Guilbeault of Sotheby’s; Ashley Toussaint of Douglas Elliman; Amber Holliday and Zachary Hare of Platinum Real Estate; Brenda Millan, Claudia Corral, Jennifer Littlefield, Kandace Katz and Kennedy Hannom of Simply Vegas; Cynthia Huff of Keller Williams; Derek Hoskins, Stephanie Mangual and Keri Lade of The Agency; Donna McLean and Johnny Richardson of REAL Broker; Missy Clagg and Jen DeBough of Urban Nest- Real REAL Broker, Jeanette Zimmer of Signature RE; Leeza Heed of Luxury RE; and Andrea Gonzalez of LIVV Homes.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.