‘Checks a lot of boxes’: $30M Summerlin estate hits market

This sprawling mansion in Summerlin’s Summit Club “checks a lot of boxes” for luxury homebuyers, said the listing agent.

Located in The Summit Club at 11588 Stardust Drive, this sprawling mansion “checks a lot of boxes” for luxury homebuyers, said listing agent Kamran Zand from Luxury Estates International. Built in 2025, the custom estate was designed by Tilt 23 Studios and developed by Jewel Homes for an ultra-modern finish. (Stephen Morgan Photography)

This $30 million estate is one of the most expensive properties on the market in the Las Vegas Valley.

Located in The Summit Club at 11588 Stardust Drive, this sprawling mansion “checks a lot of boxes” for luxury homebuyers, said listing agent Kamran Zand from Luxury Estates International. Built in 2025, the custom estate was designed by Tilt 23 Studios and developed by Jewel Homes for an ultra-modern finish.

The 11,126 square-foot home sits on a 1.35 acre lot, and despite its eight-figure price tag, according to Zand the price is “competitive” for the sought-after neighborhood. Breaking it down, the pricing comes out to $2,696 per square-foot; Zand said he has sold other homes in the area with a $3,000 per square-foot price tag.

The mansion has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, with a four-car garage. Additionally, the home opens up to mountain and Strip views.

The design features modern elements, mixing marble and wood finishes with sharp, angular architecture.

As for luxury amenities, the home is chock full, with the listing describing the home as having “a seamless blend of design and technology.” Inside, the home has a wellness suite with an infrared sauna, glass-enclosed wine display, a movie theater, drop-down TVs and full Crestron home automation.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.