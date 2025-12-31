Clark County home sales dropped 10% in 2025, report says

The median sale price for a house in the county increased 0.9 percent, according to Redfin.

Approximately 2,018 homes sold in Clark County in 2025, according to online real estate brokerage Redfin.

This is a 10.5 percent drop from 2024, and the median sale price for a house in the county was $450,000, a 0.9 percent increase from December of 2024, according to Redfin.

The median sale price for a house in the county back in November of 2020 was $322,000, according to the brokerage. Breaking down the county’s sales by home type, approximately 1,571 sales were single-family homes this past year and 219 were townhomes while 219 were condos.

Homes of all types for sale sat on the market for an average of 67 days, which is a 19 day increase year-over-year from December of last year.

Redfin’s 2026 Predictions report estimates that potential homebuyers and sellers will see affordability relief this coming year due to wage increases.

“We expect the median U.S. home-sale price to rise 1 percent year over year in 2026. Prices will tick up only marginally because still-high mortgage rates and prices, along with a weaker economy, will curb demand,” reads the report. “Homebuying will become more affordable because home prices will grow slower than wages for a sustained period for the first time since the aftermath of the financial crisis. The small price increase combined with mortgage rates dipping lower than they were in 2025 means monthly housing payments will grow slower than wages, too.”

