Clark County housing board almost ready to get back to work

The public housing agency’s governing body last met before July 1, when a law took effect that shrank the commission from 13 to nine members. A series of recent city council meetings throughout the Las Vegas Valley has added three new members, but one seat remains open.

Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority board of commissioners is almost ready to conduct business again.

Each city council in the Las Vegas Valley appointed a councilmember to a four-year term on the board. Ricki Barlow from Las Vegas, Dan Shaw from Henderson and Scott Black from North Las Vegas.

“My goal as a representative on the board is to, of course, advocate for my city and make sure North Las Vegas is represented and that we have quality affordable housing in our area,” Black said. “Secondly, would be to make sure the financial real property that the authority has jurisdiction over is utilized in the most cost effective and efficient manner.”

Shaw, former chairman of the Clark County Planning Commission, said he was drawn to serving on the housing board due to his background in development.

“I need to get a lot more involved before I can tell you exactly what I can bring to the board,” he said. “But I’m excited to learn more about it and understanding how the board works and the issues at hand.”

While it initially appeared that the Clark County Commission would appoint two new members to the board, county staff reviewed the new law and determined that its current appointees may remain until their terms expire, county spokesman Erik Pappa said. Dora LaGrande’s term expires in August 2018, and Sanje Sedera’s term expires in August 2019.

The Clark County Commission will appoint a commissioner and an at-large member to the housing board when those terms expire.

The other remaining board members — Cheria Goodloe, Misha Hooks and Theresa Davis — are recipients of assistance from the housing authority. The Henderson City Council also must appoint a local recipient of assistance to fill the last vacant seat.

The housing board typically meets monthly, but will not have a meeting in July. Interim executive director Amparo Gamazo said she needs to make contact with the newly appointed members.

“We definitely need a board meeting in August,” she said. “We have the 2018 budget that needs to be improved. The 2018 fiscal year starts us for Oct. 1, 2017.”

