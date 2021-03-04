Coalition aimed at increasing Black homeownership offers free counseling

The Coalition to Make Homes Possible, which debuted last month, said residents can now receive personal and confidential phone consultations with a counselor starting Monday.

Nevada Partners Executive Director Kenadie Cobbin-Richardson speaks during a press conference to announce the formation of the Coalition to Make Homes Possible, to help increase homeownership of Black people in Southern Nevada, at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A newly launched coalition to help close the Black homeownership gap in the Las Vegas Valley is offering free access to housing counselors next week.

The Coalition to Make Homes Possible, which debuted last month, said residents can now receive personal and confidential phone consultations with a counselor starting Monday.

Housing counselors will be able to help potential homebuyers get pre-qualified for a mortgage, pull a credit report and advise on improving or building a credit score, among other services.

Residents can sign up at MakeHomesPossible.org.

The coalition is aiming to help up to 25,000 Black families over the next 10 years get on the path to purchasing their own home. The effort is being sponsored by real estate tech firm Homie and it’s tapping several local agencies for support, including Nevada Partners, Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada and Community Services of Nevada.

