Condo project under construction near Summerlin casino

A luxury homebuilder has started a new project along Charleston Boulevard just west of the 215 Beltway.

Construction is underway on a 102-unit condo project, called The Loughton, by Toll Brothers, at the Southeast corner of West Charleston Boulevard and Plaza Centre Drive, on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A condo project aimed at snowbirds and other buyers is under construction near Red Rock Resort.

Toll Brothers has started building homes for a 102-unit project along Charleston Boulevard just west of the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas’ Summerlin master-planned community. Plans call for one- and two-story homes, a pickleball court, and other features, Clark County records show.

Home prices at The Loughton, as the project is called, are expected to start in the low $500,000 range, according to its website. Units will have one or two bedrooms, and the community will include attached and detached one- or two-car garages.

The project is roughly half a mile west of the popular Red Rock casino.

“A low-maintenance, leisurely lifestyle can be yours every day,” the website declares, touting The Loughton’s “distinctive jewel-box-style homes” that offer a “striking impression within a compact footprint.”

County records from last year showed the homes would span from 800 to 1,097 square feet, although The Loughton’s website says units will range up to 1,370 square feet.

A spokeswoman for Pennsylvania-based Toll did not respond to requests for comment.

Toll Brothers, a luxury homebuilder, has numerous projects underway around the Las Vegas Valley.

Clark County commissioners approved its plans for the new community on Charleston in summer 2024. A few months later, Toll Brothers closed its $9 million purchase of the 7.2-acre site from Summerlin developer Howard Hughes Holdings, property records show.

Consulting firm RCI Engineering has told county officials that Toll Brothers is targeting the project to snowbirds or other lock-and-leave buyers who want part-time residency, records show.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.